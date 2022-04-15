In the words of Bob Dylan, the times they are a-changin’.

The Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) has been on a block schedule for roughly two decades, but that will be a-changin’ this fall with the roll-out of a modified-period schedule. There has been a whirlwind of questions and uncertainty from parents, and many have voiced their concerns on social media.

MCPSS published a podcast on April 5 with Director of Communications Rena Philips, technology resource teacher Justin Tolbert and academic coordinator Helen Miles seeking to address common questions about the change.

Philips said most people who are questioning the new schedule don’t know the details of the plan and the system is taking action through its various channels to disseminate that information. Some MPCSS schools already are working on different versions of a modified-period schedule.

Philips noted most schools in Alabama have already reverted off block schedules.

“There are very few who are on block right now,” Miles agreed.

Miles taught and attended school under period-based schedules. She said she was teaching when block scheduling was implemented.

MCPSS’ block schedule featured a semester of four, 98-minute classes per day. The second semester changed to a different set of classes. Over the years, these blocks were slightly whittled down to 87 minutes to feature a 30-minute fifth “skinny” block.

Miles noted the structure of the block schedule often made for long spans of time with a math class. For instance, if a student took a math class in the first semester of their freshman year, it could work out that they wouldn’t have their next math class until the second semester of sophomore year, a year and a half later.

Blocks also were hurdles for students taking AP and ACT tests in the spring, who would either have to take time reviewing content from the respective course in the fall semester or cram in the spring semester to cover all topic areas.

Seven and eight-period schedules give shorter in-class instruction per day, but students keep the same schedule the entire year.

The modified-period schedule seeks to capture the best of both worlds and implements a day after day A/B rotating schedule with four, 75-minute classes per day. There’s also a 75-minute mid-day period where students will be able to receive intervention instruction, enrichment and elective courses. Students will still be able to earn nine credits each year. Teachers will still have a planning period every day.

“It gives you time for you to extend what you need to. You don’t have to cram it all in,” Miles said. “For many of the teachers, they were having to teach several standards through a day and a week so they could cram everything in for that semester. Now, you’ll have a whole year to do that and give time to the needs of the student.”

She said the slower pace should mean less homework.

Tolbert said the schedule resembles the college course schedule and could prepare students. He noted block schedules enhanced topics like science with extended time for lab work, but it disadvantaged others. As a teacher himself, he was relieved to see the compromised approach.

“We should see less [education] loss over the summer,” Tolbert said.

Tolbert added the schedule also allows teachers to plan for just two days, rather than five. In his experience teaching rotating blocks, he found he was able to collaborate with colleagues and do at-school grading as well.

Teachers will go from instructing roughly 90 students per semester to around 180 students for the entire school year. Tolbert said that alone will likely mean less homework being handed out, as teachers would have to grade twice as much.

Philips noted when homework is assigned, they’ll have two nights to complete it. Tolbert said this would help students who have jobs after school.

Miles said career technical education instructors are on-board with the plan and will be implemented into the rotation. They’ll still receive two credits per semester, instead of a credit per quarterly. The 75-minute blocks will still allow students adequate time to travel to CTE centers.

Philips told Lagniappe there are national studies on the benefits of this change and said research shows that student comprehension and retention rates increase when they are able to take a class for the full year. She has not responded to a request for more details about the studies and research.

“Making the change for the 2022-23 school year is imperative to help our students recover from the learning losses experienced as a result of the pandemic. Students will still be able to take career-tech, Advanced Placement, IB, athletics and other specialty courses,” Philips said.

Getting the details

According to Philips, Threadgill began the discussion of switching schedules during a principals meeting on Feb. 8.

Internal emails reveal school administrators began exploring schedules with input from principals around Feb. 17, and suggestions were discussed with the system’s student advisory council.

MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill announced to his core leadership on March 14 that he made his final decision to switch. Lagniappe requested information from Threadgill on the change by email on March 16 after verifying with multiple sources a decision had been made to transition to a “period” schedule, though details were unclear.

A records request for the internal emails was filed with the system on March 17 after Threadgill did not make himself available for questions following a special board meeting that same day.

MCPSS’ board attorney Frank Taylor told Lagniappe on March 18 the emails would be available the next week. Two hours after Taylor’s email to Lagniappe, Threadgill notified parents of the plans publicly.

The requested documents were not received the following week. When following up with Philips as to why the request had not been fulfilled, she said it was due to Lagniappe requesting the information concerning a “seven-period day” and MCPSS was not transitioning to that type of schedule. She also said Lagniappe did not ask her any questions about the change, either.

A Lagniappe reporter pointed out Philips was copied in the email to Threadgill on March 16. She said the email was not addressed to her and she doesn’t like to assume.

Internal memos and emails concerning the change were finally received by Lagniappe on April 14.