You have got to give it to him.

No one could have seen this playing out, but President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness handout was a low-risk, marginal-reward political ploy that will ultimately be a net positive for Democrats.

Will it make Republicans and maybe some other voters angry? Yes.

Was it unconstitutional? Probably.

Does it exacerbate the problem of runaway higher education inflation? Definitely.

Moral hazard? Like, take out student loans, don’t perform to the best of your abilities and squander your opportunities. So, what? Uncle Sam will hook me up.

If you’re in the Biden administration, you get to ask your opponents, “What exactly are you going to do about it?”

My initial reaction was federal court. The judicial branch will never allow this. Everyone knows Congress has the power of the purse strings. The president can’t just allocate billions of dollars of debt forgiveness without an act of Congress. This is getting overturned.

Well, the question is, who has standing? In other words, who has the ability in the eyes of the law to take a suit to federal court and challenge the Biden administration for student debt forgiveness? Who was unfairly damaged by this action?

Congress can’t sue in federal court because, typically, the federal courts have said Congress can pass laws, override vetoes and defund acts of the executive.

Even though Congress has been somewhat neutered, given its divisions, the courts do not take that into account.

Remember when John Boehner, as Speaker of the House, tried to sue the Obama administration over alleged unconstitutional aspects of Obamacare? How did that work out?

Rule out Congress suing the Biden administration.

Some interested parties may have a shot at gaining standing in the eyes of the court — loan servicers, constitutional watchdogs, etc. But that remains to be seen.

Already, you can see Joe Biden has a built-in advantage.

Let’s say, by some happenstance, a federal judge finds the Biden administration will have to answer for the constitutionality of its action.

Let’s say it goes all the way to the Supreme Court, and by a narrow margin, the high court rules against the Biden administration.

If that scenario plays out, it would be years from now. The $10,000 break on student loans likely would have been implemented already.

What now? Do you go to those who had their debt forgiven and demand $10,000 each? How do you think that will go over? Is that something that is going to woo a lot of voters to come over to the Republican side?

“Look at these mean ol’ Republicans. They want your broke ass to have to pay them $10,000 so they can give more corporate welfare and tax breaks to the rich. Are you going to vote for them? Or are you going to vote for us?”

Yes, Democrats suddenly have a campaign issue. It is no money out of their pockets, either. The objective will be to go hard Alinsky and demagogue these guys.

“Who cares about having some academic argument about constitutionality? You have got babies to feed. You can’t be worrying about some old guys who wrote something nearly 250 years ago. Desperate times call for pragmatic measures and student loan forgiveness and Democratic Party social spending is the only way we can avert this crisis. Vote for us.”

What do you say to that if you’re a Republican? What about the rule of law? Yes, your voters will cheer you on. Maybe that is enough to win an election and stave off the republic’s collapse.

Might Republicans say, “Let’s just go ahead and pass this in Congress, giving the $10,000 forgiveness break,” and be done with it? That would seem like the most likely scenario.

However, remember how it all got started — Joe Biden, with a pen and a phone and his blatant disregard for the Constitution.

They won’t tell you this publicly, but it is hard to imagine Democrat advisers did not war game these scenarios out.

Will student loan forgiveness have a benefit for Democrats electorally?

Why not try? Sure, there will be a lot of upset conservatives and Republicans. But here’s the dirty little secret: They would be upset with Biden anyway.

Meanwhile, Democrats have something to run on with their base beyond “it’s better than Trump.”

For the GOP, the best path ahead is to consider highlighting the unintended consequences of this action. Sure, give the obligatory nod to the constitutionality and how it is an outrage. Maybe even hint at how such an action could be an impeachable offense, then let the Senate hear it in an open setting.

But explain why this is bad for the inflation problem. Talk about higher education and how it could undermine military recruitment, the workforce and devalue a college diploma.

There isn’t much else you can do.