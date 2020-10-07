Photo | facebook.com/the.biggest.lex

The Azalea City hip-hop scene continues to flourish with new talent. Alexis “Big Lex” Wilson is one of many local lyricists who is representing the city’s latest generation of promising hip-hop artists. Not only is Wilson making herself known through glitzy hip-hop cuts such as “Broke B*tch” (along with Mz. Baldy), but also through her professional approach at promotion and distribution.

According to Big Lex, the local hip-hop scene has been getting a preview of bigger things to come. As 2020 gives way to 2021, Big Lex hopes to fill the scene with an abundance of fresh material. Lagniappe’s Steve Centanni got to know Big Lex a little better with a conversation on her musical background, views of the local hip-hop scene and the future of her career.

Advertisements

Steve Centanni: So, when did your musical journey begin?

Big Lex: I have a family full of musical people. When I say there is a variety of them, we have producers, songwriters and all kinds of other people. It started watching my Pops. He produced and recorded his own songs. My cousin also created beats for him. Being in that environment, I picked up a lot of skill sets. Implementing poetry and music into the same bowl, I thought that it would be cool to do. It’s become a thing that I’ve grown to like.

Centanni: What was it like coming up with your first rhymes?

Big Lex: I wrote parodies before I started writing real music. With my parodies, structuring them and writing accompaniments to go with them was kind of nerve-wracking. I had my friends as my audience. I didn’t know what they would think of them. It was one of those things where you’re intimidated by the people who are listening. My friends thought my first parody that I presented was pretty cool. It got me into writing more serious pieces. When I presented those to my friends, they thought they were well structured.

Centanni: When was the moment you knew music was what you had to do?

Big Lex: It’s kinda funny now. I’m a big-time [fan] of Schoolboy Q and Kendrick Lamar and these other people. There was this U.K. artist, and we were well-acquainted. I shared some of my work with her and she was like, “What are you doing? Why aren’t you placing this on streaming services?” I didn’t think it was that worthy. At the time, I was writing songs for other people as well. The affirmation was this. I was writing in the kitchen and took a little snack break. I left my journal open and my Pops looked at it and was like, “Who is this? Who’s writing this?” I told him that I was writing it for somebody. He said, “You’re writing this for somebody? This should be your work. This is great!” My Pops being an inspiration and that coming from him told me that I needed to take it a step further and get more serious and grounded with it and sharpen up those skill sets.

Centanni: Your latest single that has come out is “Broke B*tch” and you collaborated with Mz. Baldy on this. How did you two cross paths?

Big Lex: So, prior to us actually linking, me and Baldy had come across each other a few times. My first meeting with her was at Paparazzi with me not knowing how awesome she was. I just knew her from around the scene. Then, she came around during a video shoot. I communicated with her on a passive level then. Then, I bumped into her at another video shoot. I just loved her energy. I thought that it would be a good idea for us to bond and do things together. Then, I found out that she was an artist. I was like, “Oh, snap! Let’s make a song together.” We made the “Nokia (Remix)” and the “Broke B*tch” song after, and it’s just a fun bop. So, I have fun with her. I’m lucky to have met her the previous times and we linked.

Centanni: One of the things that makes you a standout among the young, up-and-coming hip-hop artists in Mobile is not only your music but also the professional way you present yourself. What’s been your experience in the local hip-hop scene?

Big Lex: I think it’s very diverse. You have a variety of artists that present themselves in ways that correspond to their music, but there’s a diverse lineup of artistry in the local hip-hop community. You have great artists with great attitudes, but when you’re a person like me looking to have variety and not stick to one thing, you’ll get kind of a backlash from those who are like, “Why won’t you stick to this? That’s just lame!” However, that’s just a few that I’ve encountered. For the most part, the hip-hop community around here is cool.

Centanni: What’s next? What are you working on and who are you working with?

Big Lex: As far as what’s next, I’ve got several projects accumulating over time. The reason is that come the end of this year and next year, I want to constantly drop new content. I feel the more the merrier. The more product that I have to work with, the more promotion that I can do with all of those songs. There’s several new projects to come. As of now, it’s just me, myself and I as well as my cousin, who produces, and Mz. Baldy.