The Mobile Public Library is inviting the community to participate in its Kindness Project, a two-week initiative hosted by the library in honor of World Kindness Day which will take place this year on Saturday, Nov. 13.

During these 13 days, the Mobile Library will be hosting activities and drives at all of its Mobile County library locations. These activities include painting “kindness rocks” to leave in parks and senior centers, games and challenges and interactive displays to share inspirational stories. Woerner Turf & Landscape Supply has donated 3,000 pounds of stones for the crafts.

“Having 11 library locations in Mobile County allows us to be closely connected with our local communities, and we’re excited to offer a variety of free activities and events centered around kindness this November,” said Mobile Public Library Director Margie Calhoun. “We’ve all been impacted by the pandemic, and focusing on kindness brings out the best in people to where we can be an uplifting force after times of hardship. In a time where the world turned upside down from dealing with a pandemic, kindness can make an even more powerful impact.“

The celebration will launch with the Kindness Project Kickoff event at the West Regional Library (5555 Grelot Rd.) on Monday, Nov. 1, at 4:00 p.m., which will include a storytime, game and art activity for families. Wrapping up on World Kindness Day, the Ben May Main Library (701 Government St.) will host a Fall Festival on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon for families and kids of all ages. Kids will be able to participate in Uncle Joe’s Rolling Zoo, a sidewalk chalk competition, climb on a fire truck, try pumpkin bowling and paint.

The Virginia Dillard Smith Toulminville Branch Library (601 Stanton Road) will host a poetry open house in conjunction with the Spoken Word of Mobile on Nov. 13 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. The community is invited to listen or to share their work or works of their favorite artist.

As part of The Kindness Project, Mobile Public Library is partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast to fight hunger. Non-perishable food items can be dropped off conveniently at any of the library locations.

Pre-pandemic evening operating hours will also resume in November, extending open hours and giving the community more opportunities to check out books, work on school projects, apply for jobs and conduct research. Depending on the location, this will mean libraries will be open through 7 or 7:30 p.m. To find location and hours information, please visit mobilepubliclibrary.org or call 251-340-1458. The Ben May Main Library has resumed its Sunday afternoon hours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Meeting rooms are also now available to reserve for local nonprofit groups and community organizations free of charge.