This has been a huge summer for UMS-Wright athletes, and no one can blame Athletics Director Terry Curtis for having a big grin on his face these days — and that’s before football season starts. It started with Paige Madden, who led Virginia to the Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA swimming championships, then she earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic team where she won a silver medal as part of the 4×200-meter freestyle relay team.

There was Mississippi State baseball’s Tanner Allen, who earned SEC Player of the Year honors, then was named National Player of the Year in leading the Bulldogs to the school’s first-ever NCAA national championship. He would later be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft by the Miami Marlins in the fourth round. Another UMS-Wright baseball player, left-handed pitcher Maddux Bruns, was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft after a season in which he posted a 7-0 record and averaged almost two strikeouts per inning pitched.

So, at a Paige Madden Day celebration on Aug. 6 at UMS-Wright, Curtis was asked about the excitement of the school having so many celebrated athletes this summer.

Q: What does it mean to the UMS program to have a silver medalist in Paige Madden?

A: I just remember, and Paige alluded to it in the press conference, her swimming (locally) since she was 5 years old. I started watching her in the seventh and eighth grade and she was a phenom then. I could remember going up to the state meets and watching her, and you knew what her best events were, but she would also be swimming (in other events) in the state meets because she was trying to break state records. At one time she held about every state record in our class, so you knew the chance she would be good was there if she put in the work, and she did. It’s one thing to be a college champion, but then to be an Olympian, there’s only a few of them.

Q: This has been a big year for UMS. What has that been like?

A: You had Paige and Tanner and Maddux and all of that happened in a couple of months. Everybody was getting excited. You’d be watching a baseball game at the College World Series and then you’d be watching a swim meet and you were worried about Maddux and where he was going to go (in the draft), and all of those things just kind of happened all of a sudden. It wasn’t something that you could draw up.

But to be an Olympian, National Baseball Player of the Year and a first-round draft pick, that’s about as good as you can get. First-round draft choice for a high school kid, it’s not going to get much better than that. With each one of them and where they are with their careers, it was like a perfect storm. All three of them are great athletes, but all three of them are even better people.

The school is just as excited as it can be and we can’t come up with enough stuff to honor them. I was texting with all three of them during their times (in the spotlight) and I got a text right back from all three of them. That’s special. They haven’t forgotten where they came from and they know that this place had a lot to do, maybe not with their athletic ability, but their character and getting them from being a great athlete to a superb athlete.

Q: What does this kind of attention mean for the program?

A: We’ve got our own community here at UMS-Wright. We’ve got a good nucleus because of what we’ve done in track and football and all sports. Now with swimming and baseball people, it’s just getting a bit larger. And really, our community now is the whole city of Mobile and Mobile County and probably Baldwin County because they all paid attention to what was going on and knew what was going on. It’s only going to help our school and help people realize what we’re all about.