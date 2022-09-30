One of the teams was going to come away with its first victory of the season Thursday night when Murphy faced Robertsdale at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex in a matchup of Class 6A, Region 1 teams.

Murphy was that team, scoring four touchdowns in the third quarter to push what had been a closely contested game in the first half into a 47-20 rout. The win gave the Panthers their first win of the year, improving their overall record to 1-5 and their region mark to 1-4. Robertsdale, which only trailed by seven points at halftime, fell to 0-6 and 0-5.

The victory may have an even bigger effect on the Panthers based on how they won the game, according to head coach John McKenzie.

“Our guys are progressing,” McKenzie said. “We learned from last week; we got to a game where we got into the fourth quarter 20-14, so the message was to finish. We wanted to get the ball in the second half and we really wanted to score the first two possessions. So everything we asked them to do, they finally paid attention and followed the simple instructions.

“… We needed to come out of the locker room — we were leading 20-13 — and we knew we needed something big, so we knew going in that was going to be the first call out (deep pass).”

McKenzie continued, “A win is big. It’s hard to win any game, and when you win one that’s big. I think our kids won one they were supposed to win, based on the progress we’re making. We’re three months into what we’re trying to get done and I like the way we’re going. … We want to be a good second-half team. We want to come out of the locker room and be in better condition than most folks. We needed that at that moment, and I’m thankful for it.”

Robertsdale actually struck first when Aiden Valrie slipped around right end and ran for 57 yards and a touchdown. The point-after kick failed and the Golden Bears led 6-0. It would be their only lead of the game. Two minutes later, Murphy moved in front when T.K. Barnett scored on a 31-yard run and the point-after kick was good. The Panthers moved ahead 13-6 on a 1-yard scoring run late in the first quarter.

The Golden Bears did tie the game at the 5:03 mark of the second period on a fourth down-and-6 pass from the Murphy 13. The point-after kick knotted the score at 13-all. With 37 seconds left in the half, Murphy matched the score on a 4-yard run by Kentrell Wheeler.

Then came the second half, especially the third quarter, when Murphy took over the game. The Panthers scored on their first play from scrimmage in the quarter on a 57-yard scoring pass from Barnett to Jaylon Edney, then following an interception Wheeler scored again on a 2-yard run, and again on another 2-yard run that was set up by yet another interception a little later. Suddenly, it was 33-13.

Robertsdale scored a TD when quarterback Henry Harvison connected with Ashton McMabus on a 3-yard pass, but back came Murphy, scoring on a 62-yard TD pass. Robertsdale threatened late but fumbled at the Murphy 10 yard line. And in the fourth quarter, Murphy tacked on another TD.

Murphy is idle next week while Robertsdale visits St. Paul’s.