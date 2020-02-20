A bill sponsored by local State Rep. Chip Brown, R-Mobile, that aims to give judges more flexibility to deny bonds to criminal defendants in certain circumstances received unanimous support from the House Judiciary on Wednesday and will be soon considered by the full body.

The bill, called “Aniah’s law,” is named for Aniah Blanchard — the 19-year-old college student who was missing for several weeks in Auburn before her body was discovered in rural Macon County. The prime suspect in her murder, 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed, was out on bond at the time she disappeared.

Section 16 of the Alabama Constitution states “all persons” shall be eligible for a pretrial bond, “except in capital murder cases where the proof is evident or the presumption of guilt is great.” Though, the law currently allows a suspect’s request for bond to be denied if the court believes they’re a “real and present danger to the public, a flight risk or have violated the conditions of their bond in previous cases.

Brown’s proposed legislation would allow for a statewide referendum that would let Alabamaians vote on whether to add certain Class A felonies to that exception for pretrial bond, including offenses like first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and non-capital murder charges.

If approved, the new law wouldn’t automatically prohibit a suspect from receiving a bond, but would instead allow prosecutors to request a hearing and present evidence as to why they believe bond should be withheld. Judges could still deny the request for a hearing or deny to withhold bond if they chose to.

In recent years, officials like Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber have been vocal about concerns they’ve had with some violent and repeat offenders being released on bond ahead of their criminal trials — especially in cases where those same defendants have gone on to commit additional crimes.

Barber and other local law enforcement officials publicly endorsed a similar piece of legislation Brown introduced in 2019 — a bill that managed to pass in the House with bipartisan support but ultimately failed to advance from the Senate Judiciary Committee due to lack of a quorum.

Barber said this year he and Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste have been traveling to Montgomery with Brown and working with members of Aniah Blanchard’s family to support and advocate for the bill’s passage. Barber told Lagniappe that Blanchard’s father, Elijah Blanchard, stepmother, Yashiba Blanchard, and mother, Angela Harris, each spoke at the committee meeting Wednesday.

Barber called it powerful testimony and said stories like Blanchard’s, though tragic, seem to have changed the conversation in Montgomery. He also mentioned the murder of 4-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney — a horrific crime that was allegedly committed by Patrick Devone Stallworth, and his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, who was out on bond for a previous crime at the time.

“[Blanchard’s family] has been able to testify to the real life, lasting effects these cases have on victims and their families,” Barber said. “There’s a lot more momentum behind the bill this year because of these two high profile cases. Some people become victims of violent crimes because they’re involved in at-risk behavior, but these were two completely innocent people who were attacked by predators.”

The next phase of the bill’s journey to become a law will be a vote on the House floor, which Barber said he expects to occur some time in the next week or two. After that, it will move back to the Senate Judiciary committee where it died last year, though Barber is confident it will pass this time around.

A similar bill has also been introduced in the Senate by Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, though it has some slight differences. As originally written, it wouldn’t have required a judge to conduct a hearing on whether bond should or should not be withheld. Some had expressed concerns that a law just flatly denying bond for certain offenses would almost certainly be challenged.

Barber seemed to agree.

“I’m sure the Southern Poverty Law Center would have sued us immediately and they would have most likely won. We’re actually asking for a judicial review to be a part of this bill,” Barber said. “We just want to give judges the tools to make these decisions because, right now, the Constitution says that every person accused of a crime has a right to pretrial bond except in capital murder cases.”