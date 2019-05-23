In response to a growing number of unsolicited robocalls, the United States Senate passed legislation Thursday that, among other things, could pave the way for harsher penalties against perpetrators and a more streamlined way for state and federal regulators to address the problem.



According to a study released in September by communications data firm First Orion, an estimated 45 percent of all calls to cell phones in the U.S. are connected to some type of scam — a drastic increase from the 3.7 percent the same firm reported in 2017.



The bill the Senate passed today, which was co-sponsored by Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, is aimed at decreasing those numbers and deterring robocalls in the future. The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act passed with a vote of 97-1.

“Robocalls are not only annoying, inconvenient and unwelcome – they can also be dangerous because the intent behind these calls is to scam people,” Jones said in a press statement earlier today. “This bill is a good first step to put these fraudsters on notice and stop them from bothering folks with these never-ending fake phone calls.”

The TRACED Act gives regulators more time to find scammers, increases civil forfeiture penalties on those who get caught, promotes call authentication and blocking adoption and brings relevant federal agencies and state attorneys general together to evaluate policies and resources needed to better prosecute and deter illegal robocalls.



It would also give the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) more flexibility to enforce rules in the short term and allow the agency to levy civil penalties of up to $10,000 per call against companies or individuals that intentionally flout federal telemarketing restrictions.



Under current law, the FCC has only one year to take civil enforcement action against intentional violations, but if passed by the House, the TRACED Act would increase that window of time to three years — something the FCC has requested for some time.



Third-party call blocking applications have been available for cell phones for some time, but aren’t always effective at blocking “spoofed” calls, which use falsified information to appear on customers call ID systems as a local number from the same area code.



Some cell service providers have already voluntarily adopted call authentication technologies like Secure Telephony Identity Revisited (STIR) that allow them to verify that incoming calls have the authority to use the number appearing on a caller ID in real time.



However, adopting those new measures is currently optional for service providers, but — if passed by the House and signed into law by President Donald Trump — the TRACED Act would make them a federal requirement for all carriers operating in the United States.