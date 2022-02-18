A bill that would eliminate the office of treasurer in Mobile County has passed the Alabama House, the bill’s sponsor confirmed on Friday to Lagniappe.

House Bill 213, introduced by Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, has been moved to the Senate after passing the House unanimously with 29 yes votes and 68 abstentions. The bill would do away with current Mobile County Treasurer Phil Benson’s position when his term ends.

Drummond said the treasurer’s office is redundant within the county government and the bill is something county leadership asked for this year.

“It should help streamline government,” Drummond said. “The way the county government is set up is that it already has a full finance department. It’s a duplication of service.”

Not only does the county finance department do the same job as Benson’s office, but the finance department is automated, where the treasurer’s office still does most things manually.

“Right now, they have to give the paperwork to the finance office and let them automate it,” she said.

All of the treasury employees would move to the finance department, Drummond said, so no unelected employee would lose their job as a result of the bill.

“I don’t expect it will have any hiccups,” she said. “The county asked us for it.”

Benson was re-elected in 2020. He was scrutinized in 2019 following social media comments many leaders called “derogatory” toward the LGBTQ community. However, efforts to do away with the treasurer position predated the controversy.

Benson did not return a call seeking comment as of this publication.