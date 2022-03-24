The Alabama Legislature is considering a bill to limit the percentage of revenue a municipality can generate from fines and penalties generated from traffic tickets. State Sen. Chris Elliott is among the sponsors of Senate Bill 282, which he said is a response to reporting statewide about alleged “policing for profit,” including reporting Lagniappe has done on the town of Summerdale.

There, the Summerdale Police Department has written an average of 4,000 traffic tickets per year for a period of seven years, propping up the municipal budget by as much as 32 percent with related fines and forfeitures from municipal court.

SB 282 provides that a municipality “may only retain 10 percent of its total general operating budget collected from fines and penalties generated from traffic tickets” while any excess amount shall be transferred to the state’s Crime Victims Compensation Fund and the Fair Trial Tax Fund. Elliott said it’s part of a package of bills aimed at reducing excessive policing.

“Anything in excess of 10 percent of their budget is absolutely beyond what any municipality should be keeping in fines,” Elliott said. “The concern is you end up with towns basing their budget off writing people tickets and having quite an incentive to write multiple offenses. That ought not be a revenue source and this bill removes the incentive.”

The Legislature is in recess this week but expects to resume the session next week. In previous years, Elliott has been successful in introducing and passing legislation to roll back municipal planning and police jurisdictions, where excessive policing often takes place.

“I have concerns about municipalities and police jurisdictions and how there is an incentive sometimes to really turn those extraterritorial areas outside the municipality into profit centers,” he said. “It should be a concern of everyone.”

Separately, Senate Bill 203 by State Sen. Arthur Orr would require the Administrative Office of Courts to “annually collect data on municipal courts; to require municipal courts to provide data to the Administrative Office of Courts; to require municipal courts to utilize the Alabama state judicial information system; to require the Administrative Office of Courts to provide training and resources to municipal courts for certain uses; and to provide for penalties.”

If passed, the reports will consist of the annual number of court cases of each municipality, the amount of revenue collected, the expenditures of the court including salaries and the operating budgets of the court and the municipality. SB 203 passed the Senate by a vote of 28-0 on March 9. The bill was written to have the related goal of moving municipal courts onto the state’s e-filing system, AlaCourt, but the House Committee on the Judiciary amended the bill to allow municipalities to use their own e-filing systems if contracts already exist.

With a total budget of around $8 million, Summerdale routinely budgets around $1 million for fines each year. Analysis of court cases indicated that of more than 30,000 citations written between 2015 and 2021, just 2.9 percent were for offenses unrelated to traffic, offenses such as domestic violence, public intoxication, code violations and misdemeanor drug possession.

Mayor David Wilson, who did not return a call for comment to this report, previously explained the fines have allowed the town to staff its police department full time.