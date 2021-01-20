A pair of bills set to be considered by state lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session beginning next month will mandate crisis intervention training (CIT) for law enforcement officers statewide. According to State Sen. Andrew Jones, the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (APOST) Commission has only recently been offering “a little training related to mental health” and both the commission and lawmakers have expressed interest in increasing and codifying it.

Jones’s Senate Bill 14 and State Rep. Rex Reynolds’s House Bill 16 features identical language and notes that under existing law, “a law enforcement officer must successfully complete the law enforcement training course at an academy approved by [APOST] before he or she can be a certified officer.”

The proposed bills “would require [APOST] to provide mandatory mental health awareness training, which emphasizes crisis intervention concepts, for trainees in commission-approved academies.” Specifically, they would also require certified law enforcement officers to complete a 16-hour continuing education course relating to mental health awareness.

State Reps. Andy Whitt, Proncey Robertson and Shane Stringer have co-signed the proposed legislation.

“We’ve been working hand in glove with APOST and these bills were originally proposed last session as part of a larger mental health package, but because of COVID-19, we only had time to pass a limited number of bills,” Jones said last week. “The goal is for an officer to recognize they are dealing with a situation where there is a mental illness and deal with that in a different or more sensitive manner than they might deal with a normal person who is committing a crime or a traffic stop.”

Jones said with more limited options for mental health care and widespread drug abuse over the past few decades, there has been an “uptick” in cases where law enforcement interacts with mentally ill subjects, and crisis intervention training is a promising trend.

“It’ll be 16 hours of crisis intervention training on how to deal with mentally ill people,” Jones said. “The training will start for new officers Jan. 1, 2022, and existing officers who are already APOST certified would have until 2025 to get additional training requirements to meet the guidelines.”

According to a study on CIT published in the Journal of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law, “approximately 1,000 people in the United States were fatally shot by police officers during 2018, and people with mental illness were involved in approximately 25 percent of those fatalities.”

CIT is defined as “a specialized police curriculum that aims to reduce the risk of serious injury or death during an emergency interaction between persons with mental illness and police officers” and the study determined only 15-17 percent of law enforcement agencies around the United States provide such training.

The study said evidence of the training’s success is difficult to compile, but surveys and other research “has been shown to have some measurable positive effects, mainly in the area of officer-level outcomes” including “increased officer satisfaction and self-perception of a reduction in the use of force.”

Further, a survey of police officers indicated “CIT-trained officers perceived themselves as less likely to escalate to the use of force in a hypothetical mental health crisis encounter,” the study reported, and there is also “evidence for CIT’s effect on pre-booking jail diversion … CIT programs have also been promoted to increase diversion to psychiatric services rather than jails and to decrease costs.”

Jones said he represents a portion of southern DeKalb County, and a mother there raised alarms after her unarmed, mentally unstable son was shot and killed by law enforcement during an investigation into wellbeing. Similarly, court filings released in a civil lawsuit this month detailed how Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies discounted information about a mentally unstable man who had been involved in a single-car accident on Interstate 10 in May 2017.

Using information from witnesses on scene but never investigating it themselves, deputies arrived and eventually shot and killed an unarmed Jonathan Victor, who witnesses claimed was acting erratically and concealing “something” in his lap and hands. Victor was shot while holding a fanny pack, and evidence later indicated he had cut himself while he barricaded in his vehicle.

In a deposition in the case, Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack admitted deputies had no crisis intervention training for mentally unstable subjects at the time of Victor’s shooting.

As of press time, the Alabama Association of Sheriffs did not respond to a request seeking comments on the proposed legislation, but Jones said he doesn’t think it will face opposition.

“I’ve heard from numerous folks in law enforcement and listening to other sources that these incidents are on the rise,” he said. “A lot of that is due to the stresses and the times we’re living in, but a lot is due to addiction that causes mental illness. I think if perhaps in situations such as that, if officers are trained to recognize what is going on, they might make every extra effort to avoid using deadly force.”