Hey, firecrackers!

Fire up the barbecue and dust off the picnic blanket! Happy Fourth of July! I would love to tell you I have tons of gossip hotter than a bottle rocket, guaranteed to light up the night sky. But alas, I do not. I have gossip about small animals. Oh, and one local “celeb” sighting.

I’m sorry. But, that’s just what you are going to get this week, so deal with it and eat some apple pie and something else American. A hot dog? Pulled pork sandwich? It’s up to you. Once you are done, dive into this gossip about falcons, seagulls and squirrels — and like it!

I spy a Falcon

Hometown guy and pro football quarterback A.J. McCarron (of St. Paul’s, the University of Alabama and now Atlanta Falcons fame) was recently spotted at the new Colonel’s Tavern in the former Applebee’s on Highway 90 near Demetropolis. No word on if he had a Dixie Dog or not, but my spy said, “He was taking pictures with the waitstaff and signed an autograph or two. He was kind and respectful to everyone.” Well done, A.J.! Well done!

A sky pirate? And other local animals dealing with crap

You know it’s a weird week (and a slow one for human gossip) when I am taking the time and ink to tell you about the local creatures who are surviving and thriving — even when the odds are stacked against them.

First, one of my spies pulled over to a parking lot on Government Boulevard to let a heavy downpour subside earlier this week, and when she looked up, a seagull was sitting on her windshield wiper staring directly at her, as if to say, it’s time to get moving. (Or, do you have any potato chips? Maybe a leftover muffin or something?)

She said she didn’t think much about it until she looked at it more closely and noticed the birdie was missing its leg. But it seemed to be doing just fine out there, fighting over the parking lot scraps with the rest of the flock. Keep up the good work, birdie!

Another interesting animal sighting was reported on “the Hill.” It seems there is a squirrel that resides near Avalon Street with pigmentation problems. He is not completely white like the one that was spotted downtown last year, but has a cute little white tip on his tail. The human form of this condition is called vitiligo. So perhaps that is what he is suffering from. Though this makes squirrels more vulnerable to predators, we hope that is not the case. Long live the Vitiligo Squirrel of Avalon!!

A formal truck?

Another spy reported seeing a pickup truck parked near Moe’s BBQ downtown with a clip-on bowtie on its front bumper. How fancy! I wonder if it was going to a summer wedding or awards show? No word on if there were any “nuts” hanging on the back, but as classy as this truck sounds, we think not!

Well, kids, that’s all I got this week. Have a safe and wonderful Fourth of July and don’t melt any fingers off with Roman candles. And just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or some plain ol’ one-legged-seagull lovin’, I will be there (for better or for worse). Ciao!