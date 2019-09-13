SUBMITTED – Birders from across the United States and Canada will be flocking to the Gulf Coast for the 16th annual Alabama Coastal BirdFest, Oct. 2-5. This is one of the prime bird- and wildlife-watching opportunities on the Gulf Coast during fall migration. Registration is underway, and ends Sept. 20, at 4 p.m.

“The birding potential on the Alabama coast is phenomenal and fall migration is the best time to enjoy it,” John Borom, event founder, said. “More than 370 bird species have been counted at various locations along the Alabama coast.”

BirdFest includes boat and walking trips each day to prime spots, including the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, Magnolia Branch Wildlife Reserve, a 7.5-mile stretch of Forever Wild property in Saraland, Dauphin Island Bird Sanctuary, and Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge. Also this year is a walking tour of the Blakeley Island Mud Ponds and Battleship Park, a shorebird field workshop on Dauphin Island, a paddle tour of Graham Creek Nature Preserve and Wolf Bay, and a birding excursion at Bayfront Park in Daphne, led by local birding expert Larry Gardella.

Other workshops include southeastern hummingbirds, basics of birding and advanced birding, and avian conservation, past and present. A free, family-friendly Bird and Conservation Expo takes place on the Coastal Alabama Community College campus in Fairhope on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The trips, evening event, and workshops range from $20 to $100 and require advance registration. For more information or to register, visit AlabamaCoastalBirdFest.com.

Since 2004 Alabama Coastal BirdFest has raised more than $100,000 to help preserve and protect vital coastal wildlife habitat and raise awareness about the great biological diversity of the Alabama Gulf Coast.