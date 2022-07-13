Bishop State Community College (BSCC) has a new president.

Olivier Charles, a Mobile native and Murphy High School graduate, was named president of Bishop State on Wednesday during the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Board of Trustees’ monthly meeting. Charles is being transitioned out of the two-year college system’s central office, where he has served as vice chancellor for student success. His tenure officially begins Aug. 1.

Charles’ appointment marks one of two of the last permanent college presidential appointments at Alabama’s community and technical colleges. He was joined in appointment on Wednesday by Dr. Jimmy Hodges, who the ACCS appointed president of Calhoun Community College.

“All 24 of the colleges now have permanent presidents for the first time in many years,” ACCS spokeswoman Ebony Horton wrote in a Wednesday press release. A recent report by Lagniappe detailed that 80 percent of the junior college system’s presidents carry an average tenure of 1.7 years.

In an ACCS press release following the decision, Charles is quoted as saying Bishop State is his “dream job” and he intends to retire from the college.

“Growing up in Mobile’s Campground neighborhood, Bishop State was always a physical reminder that opportunities were within my reach,” Charles said. “That community-focused role hasn’t changed, and as Mobile grows, Bishop State will be there to help our community share in its success. Mobile gave so much to me, so I see this opportunity to serve as my way of giving back.”

Bishop State is one of six two-year Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the state, as well as Mobile’s only community college. BSCC primarily serves the residents of Mobile and Washington counties across four campuses.

“We are a proud historically black community college and we will always be,” Charles added. “I am committed to making Bishop State not just the best HBCU in Alabama but the best community college in Alabama, period. I’m ready to work with our community stakeholders, our students, and our faculty so that Bishop State can achieve its full potential.”

The positioning of a permanent president brings some hope of solidity to Bishop State’s presidential office, which has seen five leadership shifts since 2015. Charles’ arrival in Bishop State follows the abrupt departure of interim president Dr. Lawrence Brandyburg early last month. Brandyburg served a little less than a year as acting president, stepping in after the unexpected retirement of Dr. Reginald Sykes.

Brandyburg’s dismissal sparked a bipartisan call by Mobile’s legislative delegation and local community leaders for an investigation into the instability at the college. The Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mobile City Council have both passed resolutions in the past two weeks calling on the two-year system to position sturdy leadership at the school.

Lawmakers react

State Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, said she spoke with Charles Wednesday morning and she has extended her congratulations to him and is glad they have positioned a president. While she believes Charles is a solid choice for Bishop, she remains disconcerted over the way leadership changes have happened at BSCC.

“The comings haven’t been our concerns, it’s been the goings,” Drummond told Lagniappe Wednesday. She said Bishop State is a vital component of workforce development in the area and there does not need to be a revolving door in the college’s leadership.

Drummond has previously expressed concern about possible micromanagement of Bishop State by the ACCS. She said those concerns remain in light of Charles being brought in from the system’s central office. She said she has communicated those concerns with him.

“I told him I hope he will be an independent thinker and leader to do what is in the best interest of Bishop State and not allow the politics of the central office to dictate his decisions,” Drummond said.

State Sen. Jack Williams, R-Mobile, told Lagniappe he has also spoken with Charles. He said he is less concerned with him being transferred in from the ACCS office and is more pleased with the fact he is from the area.

“I’m proud for Bishop State, and [Charles] seems like a great guy. [Bishop State] has great training programs there we need someone to stay there that will work with everybody,” Williams said. “He told me he plans on being there a long time. I said, ‘So did all the other guys.’”

Both Drummond and Williams said the Mobile delegation’s letter has been completely ignored by the ACCS and Chancellor Jimmy Baker. Both said the governor’s office has also penned a letter sharing their concerns and encouraging Baker to meet with the local lawmakers. However, no olive branch meeting has been attempted, according to both lawmakers.

Drummond wants Baker and the ACCS Board of Trustees to hold a meeting on the Bishop State Campus to be transparent about why leadership has shifted around for the past five years. Williams went further and suggested Baker needs to be replaced.

“There isn’t any reason he [Baker] shouldn’t have to explain himself,” Williams said. “We’re not above explaining ourselves, he shouldn’t be either.”