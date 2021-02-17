Officials at Bishop State Community College in Mobile have announced the school will add women’s volleyball to its list of sports in the fall season of 2021.

The official announcement will take place at 2 p.m. at the school on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at which time the school’s coach, Nicole Keshock, will also be introduced. Keshock is a former coach at South Alabama and established the Mobile Storm youth volleyball team.

Keshock is a graduate of Bowling Green University and has also coached at Heidelberg College, the University of Findlay, Eastern Michigan and West Florida. She has more than 25 years of coaching experience.