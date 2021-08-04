Legendary basketball coach J.D. Shelwood, who spent more than two decades at LeFlore High School followed by almost three decades at Bishop State Community College, has announced his retirement, according to a press release from Bishop State.

Shelwood spent more than 25 years as head coach at LeFlore High School, winning more than 400 games and coaching many players who went on to play collegiately, including Antonio Lang, who played on two national championship teams at Duke. In the early 90s, Shelwood left LeFlore to take over the men’s basketball program at Bishop State, where he remained for 29 seasons, winning more than 300 games.

He twice led LeFlore to state championships, in 1986 and 1989 and he was named Coach of the Year both of those seasons. Bishop State enjoyed good success under Shelwood’s leadership as well.

“Coach Shelwood has exemplified great integrity and character within his tenure here at Bishop State,” the school’s athletics director, Trent Eager, who also serves as the women’s head basketball coach, said of Shelwood in a release provided by the school. “He has had a major influence on the program and the lives of many young men with his leadership and guidance during his time. His commitment and dedication to Bishop State have been greatly appreciated, and the Bishop State athletics department and the entire college is forever grateful to him.”

Shelwood was inducted into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and was the Alabama Community College Conference Hall of Fame in 2018.