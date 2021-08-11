Legendary basketball coach J.D. Shelwood, who spent more than two decades at LeFlore High School followed by almost three decades at Bishop State Community College, has announced his retirement, according to a press release from Bishop State.

Shelwood spent more than 25 years as head coach at LeFlore High School, winning more than 400 games and coaching many players who went on to play collegiately. In the early ‘90s, Shelwood left LeFlore to take over the men’s basketball program at Bishop State, where he remained for 29 seasons, winning more than 300 games. He twice led LeFlore to state championships, in 1986 and 1989. He was named Coach of the Year both of those seasons.

Bishop State enjoyed good success under Shelwood’s leadership as well.

“Coach Shelwood has exemplified great integrity and character within his tenure here at Bishop State,” the school’s athletics director, Trent Eager, who also serves as the women’s head basketball coach, said of Shelwood in a release provided by the school. “He has had a major influence on the program and the lives of many young men with his leadership and guidance during his time. His commitment and dedication to Bishop State have been greatly appreciated, and the Bishop State athletics department and the entire college is forever grateful to him.” Shelwood was inducted into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and was the Alabama Community College Conference Hall of Fame in 2018.

James leaves Faith Academy

Shemar James, a Florida linebacker commit, withdrew from Faith Academy recently and has enrolled at Navarre, Fla., High School. James, who is known for his defensive prowess, but has also proven to be an effective offensive threat as well, caught Faith officials by surprise with his move. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder made 70 tackles a year ago, including 17 tackles for a loss and seven sacks. On offense, he rushed for 268 yards and five touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 473 yards and eight more TDs. Prior to his transfer, James was ranked as the No. 5 player in the state of Alabama for the recruiting class of 2022. He has given his verbal commitment to Florida where he is being recruited as a defensive player, but other schools, including Alabama, continue to recruit him, he said back in mid-July.

Bosarge new Theodore softball coach

Last week, Theodore principal Chip Menton announced he has promoted Lacey Bosarge to the position of head coach of the Bobcats’ softball team. Bosarge — who recently married and is perhaps best known in the area as Lacey Summerlin, a former standout softball player at Baker High School, replaces Jenny Montgomery, who took another coaching job.

Bosarge had been hired as Montgomery’s assistant coach back in January. During her high school career, Bosarge led the Honeybees to the 2015 Class 7A state championship. She originally signed with Georgia after graduating from Baker, but later transferred to Southern Miss. She was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Alabama her senior year at Baker.