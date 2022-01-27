Are the Azalea Trail Maids’ dresses problematic in the current climate on race? Three of Mobile’s Black political leaders spoke with Lagniappe about their views.

The organization connects its style and presentation to the origin of its founding — the flowers of Mobile’s historic Azalea Trail. According to the organization, the blue, green, lavender, peach, and yellow hoop skirts, sun umbrellas and hats aim to capture the image of azaleas. The group regularly attends civic events as “ambassadors of Mobile” and travels to participate in nationally recognized parade events.

However, the last decade has seen a gradually building scrutiny of the group’s regalia, which critics have accused of nodding to a Southern antebellum culture built on slavery. Defenders of the Maids have been quick to point out the diversity of the organization as it has included members of multiple races and ethnicities for decades. The young woman to serve as Queen of the 2020-2021 Azalea Trail Court was Black.

The latest storm of criticism has been the Maids’ initial lack of invitation to the 2022 Senior Bowl. Mobile County Commissioner Randall Dueitt led a charge last week to get the Maids involved after being made aware of the situation. He said the issue was on his radar due to the Maids not being invited in 2021. Senior Bowl leadership at the time reportedly assured Dueitt it was due to restrictive COVID-19 protocols.

In statements to Lagniappe, Dueitt accused Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy of attempting to cater to the concerns of NFL officials. He said he threatened Nagy with pulling the commission’s $165,000 funding allocation for the event if it didn’t reconsider.

According to a tweet by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office, he also had a hand in talking Senior Bowl leadership into reconsidering the Maid’s involvement. The Mobile City Council set aside $500,000 for the event this year.

The Senior Bowl has issued two statements in the past week. The first was made Tuesday afternoon when it said the Maids would be involved in a limited capacity, including a small group dressing-out for the Senior Bowl Welcoming Party and full participation in the Senior Bowl Parade. They would only appear in running suits on game day and serve as greeters at the gates.

The second statement issued late Wednesday, expanded the Maids’ involvement to appear in their traditional dresses at the gates of Hancock Whitney Stadium and all of them being introduced on field prior to the game.

Council President CJ Small told Lagniappe he is happy the group of girls can now fully participate in the Senior Bowl’s series of events.

“They are the ambassadors of the City of Mobile,” Small said. “I don’t see it as racist. That’s the least of my concerns. They’re a diverse group.”

Small said Black women nationwide wore similar dresses at the time.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll actually played in the 1993 Senior Bowl. He was a safety for the Florida A&M football team and a graduate of McGill-Toolen High School. He noted the Florida A&M marching band is being featured in the Senior Bowl’s halftime show this year.

Carroll told Lagniappe getting off of the plane in Mobile and being greeted and curtsied to by the Azalea Trail Maids was “one of the most charming things” he has experienced.

He said the group represents the City of Mobile’s charm, inclusivity and welcoming spirit.

“There’s nothing wrong with the dress. People wore them all across the country at the time. I don’t care about the dress, I care about who the person is in it,” Carroll said.

Prior controversies

The Maids were under the microscope in 2009, when they traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in the inauguration of President Barack Obama. That year, the group featured 39 White maids, eight Black members, two of Indian descent and one Asian.

Then-Alabama NAACP President Edward Vaughn said the group was the “laughingstock” of the parade. He later apologized. Then-mayor of Mobile Sam Jones defended their appearance at the time, describing them as “the beauty of Mobile.”

Jones is also a former Mobile County Commissioner and a current member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

Asked about his comments at the time, Jones said, “I certainly was not saying they should be there to represent antebellum history. My point was that we had an opportunity to get Mobile on the national stage and those young ladies were representing us. I hoped they were representing a new future for Mobile where we are all-inclusive in everything we do.”

Jones told Lagniappe 2009 and 2022 are “different times” pointing to heightened awareness of what he described as a one-sided history that ignores racial injustices. He said the antebellum appearance of the group represents a period that “was not so pleasing for a lot of Alabamians.” He said there is no question though he supports the organization itself and its members.

He said the group changing their appearance or style of regalia would “be something to consider.” He said he did not know what alternative could be made.

The group came under another round of scrutiny in 2016, when they greeted former President Donald Trump at the Brookley Aeroplex for his “Thank You Tour” rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.