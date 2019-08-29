Those who held out on buying a TV antenna before football season starts have at least partially won their gamble.

With college football beginning in earnest this week, Nexstar and AT&T have beaten the clock and reached agreement that will put two local stations back on the provider, according to WKRG General Manager Jesse Greer.

“We reached an agreement and will be back on within 24 to 48 hours,” Greer emailed early Thursday morning in response to questions about whether contract negotiations would continue through the beginning of the football season.

AT&T/DirecTV has “blacked out” Nexstar stations nationwide since the beginning of July, meaning viewers who get their television through either AT&T or DirecTV have not been able to see local stations owned by Nexstar. The lengthy contract battle left many viewers upset and led to customers nationwide dumping AT&T as a service provider.

The unhappiness was about to become even more acute with football starting this coming weekend. WKRG is a CBS affiliate and the network is one that carries a good bit of college football. The NFL’s regular season begins next weekend, and CBS is one of the two networks carrying a lion’s share of those games.

Still no word as to whether the same contract negotiations that have kept WPMI-TV and WJTC-TV blacked out since the beginning of June. WPMI is an NBC affiliate, and while the network does not carry a lot of college games, it will carry the NFL’s kickoff game next Thursday night, Sept. 5, between Green Bay and Chicago. The network hosts “Sunday Night Football” as well. So those games will remain unavailable to AT&T customers until a deal is worked out.

WPMI’s signal can be received using an antenna, though.