Despite a barrage of negative robocalls and alleged “voter fraud” early Tuesday morning, Keith Blackwood has secured a convincing victory as the Republican candidate for Mobile County District Attorney.

With less than 2 percent of precincts still waiting to report, Blackwood carried 69.8 percent of the countywide vote, or 25,749 votes. Opponent Buzz Jordan received 11,699 votes, or 31.2 percent. Blackwood will now turn his attention to November where he will face Moshae Donald who ran unopposed for the Democratic Party.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support I’ve gotten over the course of this entire campaign,” Blackwood told Lagniappe following his victory party Tuesday night. “There was a groundswell of support in the community. I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Election Day kicked off with a series of apparently fraudulent and illegal robocalls claiming to be from Blackwood’s campaign that woke thousands of people. The incident spurred Blackwood to issue a statement hours before polls opened this morning alleging that his “opposition” was engaging in “voter fraud” and he had reported the calls to state and federal authorities.

Jordan and Donald both denied any involvement in the calls.

“People were not fooled by the political tactics and saw through the voter fraud and got to polls,” Blackwood said.

Blackwood has been with the local DA’s office since 2008 and is the current Chief Assistant for Mobile County DA Ashley Rich, who endorsed his candidacy along with current Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran. Rich has served as DA since 2010 and announced in January she would retire at the end of the year.

Blackwood said his victory was a vote of confidence in the established Mobile County justice system.

“Despite what some have said, the system is working for the people of Mobile County,” Blackwood stated, alluding to recent comments by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration that the justice system was “broken.”

“Everywhere I’ve been on this campaign I’ve spread the message that the district attorney’s office is working so hard for the people,” he added.

Blackwood said Tuesday’s results show that has resonated with voters and he says they can recognize the results the DA’s office has been able to produce since the Mobile County courts fully opened in January.