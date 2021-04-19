SUBMITTED — Historic Blakeley State Park announced it has added a kayak launch to its growing list of amenities. The facility, which features a handicapped-accessible ramp and floating dock, is located on the park’s Tensaw River waterfront. It is accessed via the same dock visitors use to board the park’s passenger cruise boat, the Delta Explorer.

“Adding a professionally-built kayak launch has been on the park’s wish list for quite a while,” noted Director Mike Bunn. “This sturdy and easily-accessible system will help our users explore our amazing natural environment. We sincerely appreciate our legislative delegation’s support in making needed improvement projects like this happen.”

The launch will be available to campers and day-use visitors to the park. Kayakers wishing to utilize the camping shelters constructed by the State Lands Division along the Alabama Canoe Trail in the lower Delta will now have an outstanding point for launching, as well.

The Tensaw is a large river with occasional strong currents and regular tidal fluctuations. Visitors are advised to check the park’s website where a link to the National Weather Service’s Marine Forecast is posted prior to launching so that they know current conditions. The park charges a modest $1 launching fee in addition to regular park admission. For more information please visit blakeleypark.com.