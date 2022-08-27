By RANDY KENNEDY

The UMS-Wright Bulldogs scored on their first possession then answered every time T.R. Miller tried to rally. The result was a convincing 34-14 for UMS-Wright on their home field Friday night. The Bulldogs are the top-ranked team in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll.

Senior Cole Blaylock had another Cole Blaylock kind of night, rushing 23 times for 202 yards and four touchdowns. His touchdowns came on runs of 4, 76, 11 and 4 yards. The Bulldogs also got a 9-yard touchdown run from Joe Lott, who also had a 67-yard interception return for a touchdown called back because of an illegal block.

“At times we did some good things and executed like we wanted to and at times we had some problems with sideline communications and things like that,” said UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis. “We ran the ball good, so there had to be some good blocking up front.”

UMS-Wright rushed 38 times for 260 yards, while quarterback Sutton Snipes completed 7 of 12 passes for 97 yards. T.R. Miller was held to 94 yards on the ground and 157 through the air.

UMS-Wright is now 2-0, having given up exactly 14 points to both St. Paul’s and T.R. Miller.

The Bulldogs will now play eight straight Region 1 games. The first will be Friday at Mary G. Montgomery High School, where they will face the LeFlore Rattlers.