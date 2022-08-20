If it seemed like UMS-Wright senior Cole Blaylock was everywhere and doing everything Friday night there’s a good reason for that. He was.

The Bulldogs’ running back-kick returner-defensive back (at critical times) made big play after big play in each of those three areas, while also just putting his head down and advancing the ball forward to keep drives alive. In all, he scored all three of his team’s touchdowns in leading the Bulldogs to a 21-14 victory over St. Paul’s in the “Battle of Old Shell Road” rivalry at the Saints’ E.E. Delaney Stadium.

Blaylock scored his first two touchdowns on short runs of 1 yard and 3 yards, then when St. Paul’s threatened to jump back in the game in the second half, scoring a third-quarter touchdown to trim the Bulldogs’ advantage to 14-7, he hauled in the ensuing kickoff and returned it 93 yards for a touchdown, bursting up the middle, then sliding to the left sideline for the second leg of the score.

And on the game’s final play, with St. Paul’s at the UMS 26 yard line, Blaylock intercepted a pass in the end zone on the game’s final play. In between the scores and interceptions, Blaylock was a workhorse at running back, keeping drives alive with first-down runs, most of those yards gained with tough, inside running, gaining small chunks at a time.

He was, indeed, everywhere, doing everything.

“Everything I’ve told you (about Blaylock), you got to see it tonight,” UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis said after the win, which gives the Bulldogs a slim, 23-21 advantage in the all-time series. “He plays hard and I think he intercepted that ball at the end to seal it. You know, he comes to play every day, a great teammate and he don’t care if he carries it. He’s a big part of what we do. The kickoff return was big, the goal-line runs down there were big, he caught a big pass and he had the interception.

“Like I tell people, I’m glad he’s on my team. He may not be as fast as some people, but I’ll take him all day long over any of them.”

Blaylock pushed his way to 110 rushing yards on almost 30 carries. As Curtis noted, he caught a 27-yard pass that set up one of his short touchdown runs, then he was sent out on the field to play defense in the waning moments when St. Paul’s was trying to get a late score and tie the game.

“This game, this means more to me than just about anything,” Blaylock said. “Beating those people down the road who are your best friends, especially my senior year; we don’t get to play them again so we knew we had to put it out on the field tonight.”

UMS, ranked No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 5A preseason poll, has now won three of the past four games against the Saints. With Blaylock’s two TD runs they claimed a 14-0 halftime lead, the second score set up by a blocked punt that set up the Bulldogs’ offense at the St. Paul’s 31.

In the second half, the Saints scored with 2:20 left in the third period on a 1-yard run by Christopher Bracy out of the wildcat formation. The score capped a 74-yard drive and closed the UMS lead to 14-7. That lasted only a short time as Blaylock took the ensuing kick and returned it for a touchdown and a 21-7 UMS lead.

“I saw it open up like the red sea. It was fantastic,” Blaylock said of the opening he spotted on the kickoff return. “I just had one man to beat and thankfully I was able to beat him.

“It was just pure joy,” Blaylock said of his emotions as he was running down the sideline on his way to the end zone on the return. “It was an amazing feeling.”

St. Paul’s battled back again, though. In the fourth period, sophomore quarterback Braxton Byrd tossed a 27-yard pass in the end zone which Spencer Marston hauled in, leaping above defenders to make the play.

UMS tried to run the remaining time off the clock but a delay of game penalty cost them five yards and forced a short punt. St. Paul’s took over at its own 20 with 1:39 to play. The Saints advanced the ball to the UMS 26 with 12.6 seconds to play and two incomplete passes later there was just 4.1 seconds remaining. The third-down pass was intended for Marston in the end zone again, but Blaylock lept and made the interception.

“It don’t matter how good we are, they are, whatever, it’s going to be a dogfight,” Curtis said of the intensity of the rivalry. “Those people are going to hit each other, and they did too. They got after it. (St. Paul’s) was playing a lot of guys both ways and that was tough. It’s just a great rivalry, a lot of fun. I’m glad we played it first (game of the season). Now it’s over.”

St. Paul’s head coach Ham Barnett was in his first game as the Saints’ head coach after spending the past three seasons as their defensive coordinator, a role he has kept. He said it was a tough game and a tough loss, but he saw a lot of good things from his team.

“Our kids, I talked to them at halftime about their body language and effort and attitude and they responded in the second half, being down 14 points,” he said. “They ran the ball right at us and there wasn’t much we could do about it in the first half. But our guys regrouped and I was proud of the effort. Coach Curtis and the UMS coaches did a great job, it just didn’t turn out our way. We had a chance to win at the end of game. All you can ask of your kids is to fight, and they fought tonight.”

UMS-Wright will play its first home game of the year next Friday night against T.R. Miller. St. Paul’s is set to travel to McGill-Toolen next Friday.