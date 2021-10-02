By DARRON PATTERSON

At just a touch over 6 feet tall and 180-pounds dripping wet, Cole Blaylock isn’t really going to scare

anybody. But make no mistake, give the UMS-Wright junior running back some shoulder pads and a helmet and

he’s more dangerous than a rattlesnake in the summertime.

Blaylock returned the second half kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and carried 22 times for 131 hard-fought yards as the 7th -ranked Bulldogs climbed out of a 20-0 hole for a thrilling 34-26 Class 5A, Region 1 win over 9th-ranked Faith Academy Friday night at the Rams’ home field. UMS improved to 5-1 overall and a perfect 3-0 in region play, while Faith dropped to 3-3 and 2-2.

Advertisements

“There’s this little thing called the ‘Dean Machine’ at school. He’s our weight training coach and he gets everybody up and ready to go, regardless how big you are,” said Blaylock, referring to Bulldogs’ conditioning coach Brandon Dean’s approach. “He gets us going.”

The Bulldogs got themselves going after spotting Faith a three-score lead on scoring runs of 2 and 16 yards from Florida commit Shemar James and Michael Inge’s 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Elliott’s 2-yard run and Grant Carpenter’s PAT made it 20-7 at intermission and it took Blaylock no time to bring the second half kickoff all the way back to flip the momentum to the visitor’s side.

“It had been there all night long,” he said of the Rams’ soft kickoff coverage, giving him the room he needed to break it big.

Elliott ran in from 3 yards out for a 21-20 lead, but Faith answered with Colton Woods’ 52-yard scoring pass to Dorian Smith for a 26-21 lead. Elliott’s 5-yard TD pass to Roberson made it 27-26 with just four minutes left after a failed two-point try and Joe Lott returned a Faith fumble for a touchdown to complete the scoring.

Elliott finished 11 of 13 passing for 111 yards, while Woods was 13 of 17 for 161 yards and an interception.

Faith next visits Vigor, while UMS travels to Satsuma.