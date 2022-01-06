A man was caught stealing a set of stadium bleachers from Lyons Park in broad daylight Wednesday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Authorities say Michael McClelan, 60, tied the bleachers to his sedan and was spotted dragging them down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when he was stopped and arrested.

At approximately 12:22 p.m., officers spotted McClellan dragging a large set of stadium bleachers down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. McClelan was taken into custody and was charged with first-degree theft of property. He remains in Mobile Metro Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $7,500.

MPD Cpl. Katrina Frazier told Lagniappe the incident was “bizarre” and she has been receiving numerous requests for information on it.

The motive for the theft is unclear, Frazier said.

“It was just an unusual circumstance, police stopped him and determined he didn’t have permission to take them,” she said.

Frazier said the bleachers were confiscated and returned to the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department.

The set of bleachers in question are normally present at Lyons Park, city spokesman Jason Johnson said, and they had been temporarily relocated for the MLK parade, which is set to take place on Jan. 15.

Johnson said a parks employee watched McClelan attempting to drive off with the bleachers and alerted authorities.