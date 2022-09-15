Photo | “Elvis” – Warner Bros.

Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” is two and a half hours long, but I spent the entire, bloated run time waiting for the story to really begin. The director’s signature manic, noisy style runs totally amok and the film remains a meaningless montage of sounds and images. It would never hold still and let me watch it.

The pillow-lipped Austin Butler is convincing as Elvis Presley, but the film focuses at least as much on his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Parker narrates the film as a flashback from his deathbed, defending himself against the accusations that he used Elvis to support his gambling habits and stole from him. The real crime is surely Tom Hanks’ ludicrous performance, in which he wears a fat suit, speaks with an utterly preposterous accent and chews up every piece of scenery in the film.

The film begins with Parker in the hospital, and as he staggers down the hall, he is transported to a casino, his IV hooked to a slot machine, in the first of countless trippy visual sequences. I have enjoyed Luhrmann’s approach in the past (“The Great Gatsby,” “Moulin Rouge!”), but he has tipped too far in this film and created an unintelligible blur of sights and sounds. Those include, of course, Elvis songs with contemporary music wedged in. This is unnecessary and he should trust his audience to care about the story without needing Lizzo shoehorned in to explain to us why his subject mattered.

A strength of the film is in how it portrays Elvis’ debt to music and culture that was not his own. Elvis is shown as a child in raptures at African American churches, and throughout his career, his promoters and handlers explicitly state that they have hit the jackpot by discovering a White guy to sing Black music. It’s also interesting to see Elvis witness the spirit moving through congregants at a Pentecostal church, then adopting their seemingly uncontrollable gyrations onstage, as the spirit of rock ’n’ roll moves through him and his fevered audience.

If there are points to be made visually, Luhrmann does make them, many times over. For example, when we arrive at the stage of Elvis’ career when he made hammy films, this film adopts the look of those films. This is all well and good, and as a transitional sequence it would be effective, but “Elvis” consists of nothing but those rapidly cut, sideways angled sequences. After a while, it seemed amateurish, while we know that Luhrmann is anything but.

Ultimately, I could make no sense of this dizzying movie. And Luhrmann’s method of touching on historical moments throughout Elvis’ life, like the murder of Martin Luther King Jr., on newsreels inadvertently called to mind another Tom Hanks film, “Forrest Gump.” I get that it seemed appropriate to make, essentially, a music video, to tell the story of one of the world’s most famous musicians. But music videos don’t last two and a half hours. And they aren’t narrated by Tom Hanks doing the worst movie accent since Meryl Streep in “Out of Africa.”

Elvis Presley has a song in which he requests, “A little less conversation, a little more action, please,” but this film needed just the opposite. Tom Hanks, in his omniscient, Austrian narration, explained some stuff to us, but rarely did characters even talk to one another. Not even Elvis and his wife, Priscilla, spoke to one another. All that aggravation, to further quote the King of Rock and Roll, was not “satisfactioning me.” When the film finally accomplished a run time that was as bloated as its subject, the experience was genuinely frustrating, a sensory overload that amounted to very little.

“Elvis” is available to stream and is playing at the AMC Classic Jubilee Square 12.

New This Week:

“See How They Run”: In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril. All multiplex theaters.

“The Woman King”: In the 1800s, a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skill and fierceness, unlike anything the world has ever seen. Faced with a new threat, Gen. Nanisca (Viola Davis) trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that’s determined to destroy their way of life. All multiplex theaters.