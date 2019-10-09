To the editor: I am considerably distressed about the article considering Bayside Academy tearing a building down that is on the Registry of Historic Buildings to build a parking lot. As an educational institution what message does that send for maintaining our heritage? Students should be learning to respect the past and learn from it not replace it with asphalt. Please let my voice be heard. Dr. Martha Kelley

