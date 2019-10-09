To the editor:
I am considerably distressed about the article considering Bayside Academy tearing a building down that is on the Registry of Historic Buildings to build a parking lot. As an educational institution what message does that send for maintaining our heritage?
Students should be learning to respect the past and learn from it not replace it with asphalt. Please let my voice be heard.
Dr. Martha Kelley
Daphne
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).