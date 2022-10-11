Blount head football coach Josh Harris is back at work after spending more than a month on administrative leave dating back to September 5.

MCPSS Communications Director Rena Philips confirmed to Lagniappe that Harris has been reinstated and is no longer on leave. He has also resumed coaching duties.

As for the details of the school system’s investigation, Philips told Lagniappe, “As it is a personnel matter, that is all we can say.”

Harris was initially placed on leave with pay after a video surfaced appearing to show him spanking a player in the locker room.

One of 11 new coaches in the Lagniappe coverage area this season, Harris coached the team to a 1-2 record before the incident.

Since his absence, Blount has gone 1-2 before his reinstatement last week which the Leopards lost to Theodore to bring the teams record to 2-5 on the season.





