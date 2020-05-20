Band: Adam Holt

Date: Friday, May 22 at noon

Venue: LuLu’s, 200 E. 25th Ave. (Gulf Shores), lulubuffett.com

Tickets: Free

Alabama’s pristine beaches have opened to the public. A multitude of beach lovers have been flocking to the beautiful surf and sand that the Alabama Gulf Coast has to offer. Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s has also opened its seating to patrons. In addition to its tables, this tropical restaurant has also opened its stage to its usual mix of local musical talent. Adam Holt’s sunny performance will be a chance for locals and tourists to experience this musician’s eclectic sound.

When he is not tracking bands in his analog-rich Studio 78, Holt is onstage performing cuts from his original catalog. Holt’s talents have allowed him to share the stage with notable acts that include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Drivin’ n Cryin’, Bob Margolin, Willie “Big Eyes” Smith, and Hubert Sumlin.

These days, Holt is performing in support of his latest release, “Kind of Blues.” The title of this album is a perfect description of its contents. Holt has the talent of mixing genres such as Southern rock, country and blues with wonderful results. With upbeat anthems and heartfelt ballads that pull from across the aural spectrum, Holt’s versatile sound has the tendency to attract a diverse audience of listeners and make them permanent fans.