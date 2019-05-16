Authorities in Mobile have released the identity of a body discovered in Dog River earlier this week and are now investigating the case as a homicide. On Monday, May 13, officers from the Mobile Police Department were dispatched to an area of Dog River near West Martin Drive in response to a deceased male found in the waterway. The victim has since been identified as 39-year-old Adran Portis, who appears to be from the Bay Minette area. Police released Portis’ name to the public after the completion of an autopsy. The manner of death is ruled as a homicide, though police did not say whether the exact cause of death was drowning or something else. The investigation is ongoing.

This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access .

It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.

iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".

Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).