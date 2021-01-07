After publishing photos of his unique tattoos, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of Jackson Pettigrew, of Jackson, Mississippi, as that which was found by fishermen near the Causeway Jan. 2.

The BCSO said Pettigrew’s body had been in the water for “several days,” and was eventually identified after people responded with information about the tattoos, but also with the help of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office.

The BCSO did not release the victim’s age or other details, but noted it does “not believe Mr. Pettigrew’s death is a homicide.” However, there are unanswered questions still under investigation.

Anyone with information about Pettigrew or the circumstances of his death are encouraged to call the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 251-972-8589.