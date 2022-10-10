Due to lost airline luggage, Carnival Cruise Lines Brand Ambassador John Heald was underdressed when the company’s Ecstasy ship left the port of Mobile Monday for the last time to be retired.

Instead of an Armani suit, the former cruise director of the ship sported a crimson Alabama shirt, while joking about borrowing dress shirts from the assembled reporters. Nevertheless, he said he would not have missed such an occasion.

“Today, 1,800 of my closest — have driven and flown here from as far as Canada and Scotland because they love Mobile and they love the Ecstasy,” he said.

Heald served as cruise director of the Ecstasy in 1993 and 1994. He came back to Mobile and served as cruise director aboard the Holiday as well.

“There are so many fond memories of the past,” Heald said about being back in Mobile. “I’m excited about the future.”

While the Ecstasy is leaving the port and will be taken out of Carnival’s fleet after the five-day cruise that left Monday, Oct. 10, Heald said the city will be hosting another ship a year from now when the Carnival Spirit will make the Port City its seasonal home starting in October 2023.

The bigger ship with more balconies will sail from Mobile to a number of destinations on six-day and eight-day excursions to Mexico, the Bahamas, Belize and other popular destinations.

In March of each year the ship will return to Seattle and then Alaska to resume cruises in the Pacific Northwest during the spring and summer months.

The Ecstasy’s captain, Michele Coppola, said he had mixed emotions about sailing the ship for the final time.

“We’re a bit sad because this ship is leaving us,” he said through a KN95 mask. “The ship deserves her rest and I’m honored to be on her last voyage.”

After the final cruise with passengers, Coppola, a 22-year Carnival veteran, will captain the vessel to Europe where it will be disassembled.

Carnival Ecstasy was built in Helsinki, Finland, and debuted as the cruise line’s second “Fun Ship” of the revolutionary Fantasy class. Over the years, the ship has served eight of Carnival’s homeports, including Miami, Port Canaveral and Jacksonville, Fla., Galveston, Tex., Long Beach, Calif., New Orleans, La., Charleston, S.C., and most recently, Mobile.

An important piece of Carnival Ecstasy memorabilia, a 1934 Rolls Royce Saloon that had been parked by the ship’s aptly named Rolls Royce Café, will stay a part of the fleet – on board the new Carnival Celebration. The car millions of Carnival guests have admired will become a feature of Carnival Celebration’s The Gateway, a two-deck area of the ship which celebrates the excitement of exploring new destinations and highlights Carnival’s evolution of ships over the past 50 years. The new ship debuts at Port Miami on Nov. 20.

Joe Snowden, the city’s executive director of administrative services, said in the ship’s absence, ASM Global would help manage the Mobile, Alabama Cruise Terminal and use it as an event space for weddings, meetings and other activities. The Spirit’s arrival in a year will give the city an opportunity to show it belongs as a homeport for cruise ships, Snowden said.

“Carnival put that ship in Mobile as an opportunity to show how great a port we are,” he said. “It’s a whole new, bigger, better ship. We’re going to fill the ship and keep it full to show the world how great we are.”

While there are no passengers and no ships coming to the cruise terminal, Snowden said, the city would undertake some upgrades to the facility, including a new, $4.9 million gangway that would allow passengers to board bigger, newly reconfigured ships.

“We have identified funding for a new passenger boarding bridge,” he said. “I think it’s an investment that will pay dividends.”

Snowden understands the impact a year without a cruise ship could have on downtown Mobile. That’s why the city is working to bring other ships to port, he said.

“The goal is to have two or more ships operating out of here,” Snowden said.