A hearing is set Monday for a motion to set bond for Nia Bradley, the former manager of the Water Works and Sewer Board of the city of Prichard, who is currently jailed without bond on two felony charges of theft.

In a motion filed yesterday evening, attorney Jason Darley repeated supportive arguments he first offered in court Feb. 25, when Bradley’s bond was denied because prosecutors, simultaneously serving a search warrant on her home, found recent passport correspondence in her name. Bradley’s husband Anthony was also arrested during the search and charged with first degree receiving stolen property, but he has since been released on $200,000 bond and a requirement to submit to electronic monitoring.

“While Nia Bradley has been the focus of this highly publicized Prichard Water Board investigation, as to the flight argument, she’s situated in the identical position of her husband,” Darley wrote.

According to Darley, the Bradleys had “applied for the passports prior to being made aware of the existence of an ongoing investigation,” and prosecutors have failed to show any other evidence indicative of a flight risk. Darley also noted the circumstances of Bradley’s voluntary surrender, her lack of a criminal record and her personal history and family network in Mobile County.

“Bradley is presumed innocent,” the motion continues. “Her United States and Alabama Constitutional rights still attach at each and every phase of her prosecution. She is cloaked with the same protections as any citizen facing the power and might of the government, whether those allegations she faces go unnoticed by the masses, or the allegations have people wanting to storm her home. Her bail should be set without regard to the salaciousness of allegations or notoriety of the case, nor should it be a grounds to punish.”

Darley said the recommended bond amount for Class A felonies, including aggravated theft by deception, is $10,000 to $60,000, while the recommended bond amount for Class B felonies, including theft of property first degree, is $5,000 to $30,000.

“There are clear, bailable conditions that can be imposed to secure her presence to any court proceeding,” Darley concluded. “After all of the above, if the state still asserts ‘flight’ or ‘protect the public from harm’ arguments, Counsel would ask the Court to please note that the state has Bradley’s passport, that Bradley has not worked for the Prichard Water Board in years, and electronic monitoring exists as a ‘safety net’ if the Court still has reservations.”

District Court Judge Zack Moore has set the motion for a hearing Monday morning.