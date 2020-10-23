Baldwin County District Court Judge William Scully denied a motion to reduce bond for Robert Smith Jr., who has been held in the Baldwin County Corrections Center since Sept. 7, after allegedly firing dozens of rounds of ammunition into the Bass Pro Shops in Spanish Fort.

In charging documents, prosecutors allege Smith, 38, of Grove Hill, discharged at least 30 rounds from an AR-15 rifle, a 9mm handgun and 12 gauge shotgun into the building, near a service entrance used for boat maintenance.

The building was put on lockdown and police responded to an active shooter call, arresting Smith after deploying a taser. No one inside the store was injured, but an officer allegedly hurt his hand during the arrest.

Smith was charged with second degree assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest after the incident, and has been held on $570,000 bond. In a hearing yesterday, his attorney sought to lower it to $50,000, citing Smith’s lack of a felony arrest record, lack of flight risk, “extensive family ties” in Clarke County, and a constitutional right to reasonable bond. Scully denied the request.

On Oct. 1, Scully bound the case over to a grand jury and Smith, who filed an affidavit of financial hardship, will remain in jail unless the bond is paid.