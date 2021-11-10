In a brief special-called public meeting today, the University of South Alabama (USA) Board of Trustees voted 11-2 to select former Congressman Jo Bonner as its fourth president. Bonner, one of three candidates forward to the Board by a presidential selection committee formed after the resignation of Tony Waldrop earlier this year, was selected after a “significant amount of conversation” occurring behind closed doors, Board Vice Chairman Jimmy Shumock said.

Later, he told reporters the Alabama Legislature changed laws in 2016 to allow the board to “deliberate in a series of meetings where we didn’t have a quorum when it comes to a presidential candidate’s selection.”

Bonner, whose academic experience is limited to a bachelor’s degree and brief appointment to an administrative position at the University of Alabama System Office, was chosen over a former university president from Texas and a career academic who earned his first two degrees at USA before pursuing advanced degrees elsewhere. But Shumock said Bonner’s knowledge and political experience aligned with qualifications sought by the search committee.

A news release after the vote noted in his current position, “Bonner directs an executive staff of 35 and oversees 21 cabinet agencies and departments administering a total state budget of more than $26 billion. His role includes the development of the Governor’s strategic policy agenda and communications, working with leaders of the Alabama Legislature, the business community, numerous advocacy groups as well as the public.”

“We had a great pool and it was not an easy choice but ultimately we think we’ve hired the right leader for South Alabama going forward,” he said. “Mr. Bonner a lot of experience with Alabama, he knows the state, he knows this region better than anybody and throughout his career, he has stayed connected with Mobile and [USA] and he really knows us well.”

Trustees Chandra Brown Stewart and Margie Malone Tuckson voted against the selection. They could not be immediately reached for further comment, but Shumock said he understood they simply favored another candidate.

“It’s not that Mr. Bonner was unacceptable, it’s just that he was less acceptable than one of the other candidates,” Shumock said. “Everybody has their opinion and that’s theirs.”

In public forum last month, a handful of students expressed discomfort with Bonner’s Congressional voting record, which included votes against voting rights, gay marriage and income equality. A faculty survey indicated USA’s educators preferred a president with “a record of successful administrative leadership” at a peer review university or major academic medical center, a president who “has an earned doctorate or equivalent terminal degree,” a president who “has a deep understanding of academic values and culture,” and a president who “has demonstrated an appreciation of and support for scholarly work and academic excellence.”

In a statement, Trustee Alexis Atkins said “there are few people who know the state of Alabama as well as Jo Bonner.” Atkins, chair of the presidential search committee, added “his leadership experience and knowledge of the state and the region, along with the relationships he has built throughout his distinguished career, will greatly benefit the growth and improvement of the University of South Alabama in the years ahead.”

The Board will formally introduce and welcome Bonner at its next regular meeting, scheduled for Dec. 2.

“I am deeply honored by the strong vote of confidence by the Board of Trustees, and I am grateful for the significant input and contributions of many different individuals and constituencies that were a part of this search process,” Bonner said in a statement. “Over the coming days and weeks, I look forward to working with the Board members to better understand their timetable and expectations for helping to move the University of South Alabama to the next level. There is obviously a lot of success and momentum on which to build. For today, however, I remain deeply humbled.”