When documentarian and author Mason Engel stumbled across Fairhope’s Page and Palette, he found something unique among his 30-plus shop tour of independent bookstores. The new element was typical for the central Gulf Coast.

“We visited bookstore/cafes before then, but we had never been to a place that had a bar too. This was the only three-combination place,” Engel said.

Engel was on a cinematic exploration of the question, “Why should people shop at an indie bookstore?” As voiced in a captivating trailer at thebookstourfilm.com/trailer, “If your book browsing ends with the ‘buy now’ button, you might be missing something.”

The filmmaker heard about the Fairhope business through his parents’ friends and was taken with its format and setting, especially since he called himself a “sucker for corner locations.” He felt its spot at the community’s hub was prompted by the store’s initiatives in cultural outreach.

“It’s just a gem of a place. The town is more artistic and creatively minded than I would have expected,” Engel said.

His resulting film, “The Bookstour,” can be pre-ordered until July 7. Its online platform will be Vimeo. His website said the movie will raise money for the Book Industry Charitable Foundation.

The project was conceived during Engel’s 2019 DIY tour promoting his novel, “2084.” His observations and reflections of the experience further blossomed when he convinced dozens of bookstore owners to weigh in for the film.

Engel sees Page and Palette’s model as a natural outgrowth of the times. Wider appeal takes precedent.

“The more sidelines and value offerings bookstores can have, the more time people will spend there, the better off they’ll be in the long run,” Engel said.

Patrons are surrounded by unknown titles and happenstance discoveries. That kind of kismet yields treasure.

The production timing couldn’t have been more opportune. The COVID pandemic lent a narrative element with a historic tinge, another wrinkle in bookstores’ struggle against technological ease.

Engel readily quoted one shop employee: “An algorithm can show you where you’ve been, but it can’t tell you where you’re going.”

“The human experience, in-person, in-store interaction of being greeted and seen and heard and understood by someone, that matters. So do books hand-curated by people involved in and familiar with the community,” Engel said.

A discussion resulting in recommended reading is valuable. Books passed hand to hand form bridges between us, vital in a fractured society.

Like writing, editorial duties are the greater part of filmmaking. Engel said he put in “maybe 150, 200 hours” listening, labeling, dropping markers and more.

Engel was surprised to hear both sides of Mobile Bay boast an independent bookstore of renown and nodded to the greater density of indie stores in larger cities.

“A bookstore every block or two, that’s the world I want to live in, the Main Street I want to walk down,” Engel said.

Indie stores aren’t all equal. Asked if huge shops like Portland, Oregon’s Powell Books — it occupies an entire downtown block — were effectively more like a large chain or larger corporate entity, Engel was nuanced.

“You wonder at some point if the energy changes. I think it comes down to staff and owners. Some big businesses feel like startups and some startups feel corporate. No matter which one you’re walking into, it’s at least going to be unique. It will reflect the taste and personality of the community,” Engel said.

Digital copies of “The Bookstour” can be rented for $10.

…

Chickasaw Civic Theatre (CCT) has announced their 2021-22 performance season. The community theater at 801 Iroquois St. is keen to resume action; performances have been halted since Spring 2020.

The schedule as posted: “Big Fish: A Larger Than Life Musical,” Sept. 10-16; “The Importance of Being Earnest,” Nov. 12-21; “Smoke on the Mountain: Homecoming,” Jan. 21-30, 2022; “Blithe Spirit,” March 11-20, 2022; and “Man of La Mancha,” May 6-22, 2022.

Tickets go on sale soon.

For more information, call 251-457-8887 or visit cctshows.com.

…

The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) will stage another event in their Jazz Al Fresco series for their 20th anniversary. The concert by the Gino Rosaria Trio is June 28, 6:30 p.m., at Central Presbyterian Church (1260 Dauphin St.).

Entrance is $15, $10 for MOJO members. Vegan Time food truck will be on hand and beverages will be available.

For more information or ticket sales, visit mojojazz.com.

Venue change nears with heightening summer weather. Heat and rainfall aren’t beneficial to listeners or performers. Early word has it a traditional locale might be in store. Stay tuned.