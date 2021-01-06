Band: Bruce Smelley

Date: Saturday, Jan. 9 at 10:15 p.m.

Venue: Flora-Bama, 17401 Perdido Key Drive (Pensacola), florabama.com

Tickets: Call 850-492-0611 for more info

Among the many sounds that echo from the Flora-Bama, country tends to be king at this beachside roadhouse. With its carefree, honky-tonk atmosphere, Flora-Bama is one of the best places on the Alabama Gulf Coast to witness country artists who are on the verge of breaking into the next level of their musical career.

This weekend, Nappie Award-winning country artist Bruce Smelley will be taking his crowd into the late-night hours. At the age of 9, Smelley made his move into the music world on drums. After spending years concentrating on drums and vocals, Smelley made the move to guitar. Since then, he has been performing on stages along the coast while working on his original material.

Over the past year, Smelley has released three singles. All three show different sides to this country artist’s sound.

With locomotive rhythms and baritone vocals, “Bad Timing” is a bold, stomping, honky-tonk anthem pulled from country’s past. “Dancing Along” is a heartfelt ballad that delves into the world of pop country. “Ticket to Texas” completes this trio of singles. This edgy track adds a heavy dose of rock into Smelley’s country sound. These three tracks showcase his versatility as a country artist, which should appeal to a variety of tastes.