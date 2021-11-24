Gobble, gobble, my little turkey- and gossip-loving fiends! Have you mentally prepared yourself for the week ahead? I hope so. Just remember, when one of your relatives brings up politics or some other divisive issue, just say, “Yeah, that is a way to look at it. How has your recovery been since your knee replacement [really any ailment or malady will do]?” The subject will be changed immediately. And while you may have to hear about how cute Uncle Buddy’s “little physical therapist is,” it will be worth it. And trust me, it works every time.

But before we get to the turkey, we have some other turkeys to gobble about, I mean, gossip about, so let’s get to it!

Bourbon-ed by the Bay

This year’s Bourbon by the Bay took place at Brookley’s 23 East on Sunday, Nov. 21. I am told the event, which is put on and benefits Coastal Alabama Partnership, made everyone there warm and fuzzy, and very talkative. Perhaps even talkative about things they shouldn’t have been talking about.

One of my spies said all of the bourbons were good, but the Weller 12 Year was his favorite. Some local politicos were in attendance and may have enjoyed it as well, including Congressman Jerry Carl, former Congressman Bradle

y Byrne and Mobile City Councilmen CJ Small and William Carroll.

We heard the Hall’s sausage cooked up by the Backyard Café was tasty, as were the rest of the vittles, and music by Fat Man Squeeze was the squeeziest. In the cocktail competition, Squid Ink took home the crown. Judges couldn’t stop raving about the vintage cocktail glasses Squid Ink’s mixologist, Emily, served her delicious banana and whiskey concoction in — turns out, she snagged them at a Waterfront Rescue Mission thrift store!

Coastal Alabama Partnership is “a regional leadership effort to make coastal Alabama the place to live, work and play along the Gulf Coast.”

Lagniappe is a proud sponsor of this event. Until next year, Bourbon by the Bay!

Save the Date

If you haven’t closed Hayley’s bar down at some point in your life, can you even really call yourself a Mobilian?

The beloved Dauphin Street institution, which has won numerous Nappies over the years, including Best Dive Bar, Best After Hours Bar and Bathroom Most Likely to Be Replicated in Hell, is about to turn Dirty 30 and will be celebrating with a party on Sunday, Dec. 19. No other details had been announced as of press time, but we will keep you posted.

Find your way to Lost Pizza

The new Lost Pizza Company has opened up on Old Shell Road, in the former Shrimp Basket location next to Taco Mama, and my spies who have tried it out have raved about their pizza, nachos and tamales. Folks say the atmosphere is great and though they don’t have their liquor license just yet, we hear they have plans for some tasty brews. What a great addition to MiMo!

Welcome to Mobile, Lost Pizza Co.! Glad to have you here!

Well kids, that’s all I have this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or some plain ol’ bourbon lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!