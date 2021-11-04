Four individuals were shot Tuesday night at a Mobile bowling alley. The shooter, a 22-year-old Chickasaw woman, was free on bond for a 2019 murder charge.

According to a Mobile Police Department spokesperson, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 10:45 p.m, police officers responded to AMF Skyline Lanes located at 4120 Government Blvd., in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, police officers located two females and two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Christin Edwards, 22, of Chickasaw, was identified as the shooter and arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 3, on Sperry Road. She is being charged with four counts of second-degree assault and one count of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

Authorities determined there was a physical altercation between Edwards and the victims, during which she produced a handgun and began firing at one of the male victims while inside the bowling alley.

Edwards allegedly followed the victim outside while firing at him. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right wrist. Three victims were transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and another victim arrived by personal vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Edwards was free on a $150,000 bond for the July 2019 murder of 17-year-old TyDarius Jones at Rickarby Park.

After a bond hearing on Thursday morning, Nov. 4, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich told Lagniappe Mobile Circuit Judge Brandy Hambright revoked Edwards’ bond and she is being kept in custody. Edwards’ charges for the Nov. 2 shooting incident were also upgraded to attempted murder.

Rich said in 2019 Edwards was issued the highest bond possible according to the state’s guidelines and was required to post $10,000 upfront with the court. Edwards’ public defenders made two requests to have her bond reduced. Rich said the state disputed both efforts.

As a result of the first request, Rich said Edwards was permitted house arrest. On the second attempt, the $10,000 requirement was removed and allowed for Edwards to make a bond.