Mobile Circuit Court Judge Brandy Hambright revoked the bond for a previous murder charge after hearing testimony Wednesday about a shooting at a Mobile bowling alley.

Hambright ruled that Christin Edwards did commit a new crime while on bond for murder when she allegedly shot and injured four individuals at AMF Lanes in Mobile on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The ruling came despite defense attorney Greg Dawkins bringing up the possibility that Edwards might be immune from prosecution in the case, Hambright acknowledged that possibility, but did not allow for an immunity hearing on the spot because she had not yet officially received the case from District Court.

“I don’t have the case before me,” Hambright said. “It’s in the Neverland between District and Circuit Court.”

Instead, Dawkins argued that Edwards acted in self-defense when she “basically shot her way out” of the bowling alley. Through witness testimony and cross-examination, Dawkins argued that Edwards was attacked first by one of the shooting victims and that he and his “associates” stood between her and the exit.

Both Dawkins and prosecutor Eric Van Loock agreed that Edwards was struck by Stanley Payne Jr., known as Stank. It was at that point, all parties agree, that Edwards pulled out a 9mm handgun and started shooting.

Mobile Police Department Cpl. Ewen Evers told the court investigators found one spent shell casing and one unspent shell casing from the gun inside the bowling alley. Evers said Payne began to run away from Edwards when she started firing.

Evers also testified to what appeared to be a shootout in the bowling alley parking lot. In addition to the casings belonging to the gun Edwards was using, Evers said spent casings from a separate gun were found “25 to 30 feet away” from where Edwards was. There were 14, 9mm casings outside and 11 casings from the other gun, he said.

When asked by Dawkins, Evers seemed unsure whether there was a second exit out of the bowling alley. However, Evers testified that it would’ve been safer to stay inside and call police.

Evers testified that surveillance video showed Edwards’ gun jammed while she ran after Payne.

Dawkins argued through the testimony of Edwards’ sister Candace Hughes that Payne was the associate of a man convicted of killing their brother. Hughes said both she and her mother had to move out of state because of the drive-by shootings taking place at their home. Hughes said her sister was “scared for her life” because Payne and others would bully her and tell her she looks like her brother.

Van Loock told Hambright that given her previous charge, Edwards shouldn’t have had a weapon in the first place, however, Dawkins pointed out that she had not been charged for that.

Lyndasia Clark, Edwards’ girlfriend, told the court she and Edwards went up to the bowling alley’s front counter because their game had been freezing up. It was at this point that Payne, who Evers testified had been bowling as well at a different lane, came up to Edwards and punched her.

While the defense and prosecution differ on whether or not Edwards was knocked out from the punch, Clark testified that she had been. Clark also testified that Edwards always had a gun on her for protection because “of the people targeting her.”