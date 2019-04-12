SUBMITTED — For the 7th year, the ZAC Foundation will join with local organizations and First Responders to host a four-day water safety camp April 15th for Mobile’s children and families.

The award-winning ZAC Camp brings life-saving water safety skills to local five to nine-year-olds. More than 15,000 kids all across the country have participated in the camps in recent years, including hundreds in the Mobile area. Combining ‘classroom’ instruction with swimming lessons and opportunities to learn important skills from First Responders, the camp provides children and parents with tools to enjoy the water safely while understanding avoidable risks.

Sponsored in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama, the Mobile ZAC Camp will be held April 15th – 18th at the Bishop State Community College located on 351 North Board Street, Mobile, AL 36603. Community leaders, along with representatives from local police and fire departments, will participate alongside professional water safety instructors.

Founded in 2008, the ZAC Foundation was established by Karen and Brian Cohn after the loss of their six-year-old son, Zachary Archer Cohn, who became trapped in a drain in their backyard swimming pool. The Foundation’s advocacy and education efforts have reached more than 15,000 children and their families directly, with millions more reached through social media and news outlets.

In addition to in-pool lessons and safety classes with First Responders, campers will learn the fundamental tenets of water safety from a classroom curriculum based on The Polar Bear Who Couldn’t, Wouldn’t Swim, a children’s book co-authored by Zachary’s parents.

ZAC Camps, such as the upcoming session in Mobile, are a major part of the Foundation’s work. Announcing the Mobile camp, ZAC Foundation co-founder Karen Cohn said, “Each year, it is tremendously gratifying to see our son Zachary’s legacy live on in the faces and laughter of kids across the country who participate in ZAC Camps. We couldn’t bring this life-saving opportunity to Mobile without our amazing partners, Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama, and we’re excited to be back for what I am confident will be an amazing camp. Nothing is more important than the safety of our kids, and it brings us all great joy to provide kids and their parents with the tools to enjoy the water more safely.”

“We are excited and grateful to once again join the ZAC Foundation to bring ZAC Camp to Mobile,” said Tim Wills, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama. Making such professional, proven and fun water safety instruction available to our kids is a great opportunity, and we are proud to be a part of making that opportunity available.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death among children aged 1-4, and the second leading cause among those aged 5-14. Drowning risk is highest in minority populations, with drowning rates nearly three times that of Caucasian children. Many of these tragic deaths are preventable through proper water safety skills and measures.

About The ZAC Foundation The ZAC Foundation was established in 2008 by Brian and Karen Cohn after the loss of their 6-year- old son Zachary Archer Cohn in a pool drain entrapment in their backyard swimming pool. Through education and advocacy, the Foundation has educated more than 10,000 children and their families on the importance of water safety and is dedicated to continue preparing more for a lifetime of water safety. To learn more about The ZAC Foundation, connect with us on Facebook and TheZACFoundation.com.