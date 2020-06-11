In what is perhaps his highest profile endorsement yet, Jerry Carl stood alongside current U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne in Daphne this morning, accepting Byrne’s support for his campaign for the First Congressional District.

Carl faces fellow Republican Bill Hightower in the runoff election July 14. The winner will face the winner of Democratic runoff — either Kiani Gardner or James Averhart — in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3, but Republicans have held the district since Jack Edwards in 1965.

“It’s not my place to tell the people of this district how to vote, but a lot of people have asked me, who are you voting for?” Byrne said this morning, adding Carl has “deep conservative principles” and would be a “sure, dependable, cosnervative vote” in Congress.

Carl said as an outgoing Congressman, Byrne’s door was open to all candidates to discuss talking points and policy. At the endorsement event, Carl praised Byrne’s defense of Second Amendment rights, the pro-life movement, and “the fact that he’s stood up to socialism and communism the Democratic Party is attempting to sell in Washngton right now.”

Carl also said he made a promise to Byrne that he “would not allow China to keep stealing our technology and make sure they pay for this pandemic.” Last month, Carl sent a letter to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall urging him to sue China for misrepresenting the threat of the pandemic.

Earlier in his campaign, Carl picked up the endorsements of former challengers Chris Pringle and Wes Lambert. Other supporters include the Alabama Farmers Federation and Coastal 150, a pro-business group. Hightower has touted endorsements by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, National Right to Life, and the Alabama Forestry Association.

Carl said he’s been told to expect a voter turnout at the runoffs of somewhere between 5 percent and 8 percent of the electorate, meaning fewer than 35,000 Republicans could decide his race with Hightower.