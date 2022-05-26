Former congressman Bradley Byrne said his first experience with the Mobile Chamber was during a dim time in the city’s history.

“It was the mid ‘80s and Mobile was flat on its belly,” Byrne recalled this morning. “Everything was bad — the education system, downtown was awful, the economy wasn’t doing well.”

Former U.S. Rep. Jack Edwards had just retired from Congress and had been asked to lead the Chamber. Edwards called Byrne, who at the time was a young attorney working on economic development, and asked if he’d volunteer.

“So I went through a number of years being a Chamber volunteer and being on the Chamber board and being on the Chamber executive committee,” he said. “And I know through that experience this Chamber was the point of the spear for bringing this area back.”

Byrne, who later went on to succeed Jo Bonner as South Alabama’s congressman, has been named the next president and chief executive officer of the Mobile Chamber effective June 1. The Chamber’s previous president, Bill Sisson, resigned in October of last year and Bob Chappelle has been serving as interim president. Upon Byrne’s appointment, Chappelle will resume his role as chief operating officer.

Byrne said he was recently approached by members of the Chamber’s search committee, but was hesitant to entertain their interest in his candidacy.

“The more I thought about it, the more I realized, from my past experience, how important this Chamber is to so many things that we’re doing around here, particularly economic development,” Byrne said. Since he left Congress, Byrne had returned to his role as an attorney representing economic interests in the area. He said his new role will be complementary to his legal role at law firm Adams and Reese.

“I said maybe this is the sort of thing I should be doing at this point in my life, because I have years of experience working not just with economic development, but also with local and state and national policy issues,” he said. “Maybe this is exactly where I should be using the talents I have at this point in my life. And I think it’s a good fit.”

As president and CEO, Byrne will lead the Mobile Chamber’s 1,800-plus members in advancing its mission of aggressively championing free enterprise, economic competitiveness and growth for the benefit of southwest Alabama. Byrne served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2014-2021 and was a member of the House Rules, Education and Labor, and Armed Services Committees. In 2007, he was named chancellor of the Alabama Department of Postsecondary Education. From 2002-2007, Byrne was a member of the Alabama State Senate, and prior to that he served on the Alabama State Board of Education for two terms.

In a news conference this morning, Byrne touted the area’s recent growth in aviation, shipbuilding, logistics and other industries, but warned future growth could be hampered by an undeveloped workforce.

“We’ve got a real strain on our workforce system right now,” he said. “We’re going to have to go out and look for people in places we haven’t looked for people before, and we have to think outside of the box about where we get this workforce. And we have to continue to work with our educational institutions in this area to make sure we are preparing the workforce we need, and the workforce needs are going to change dramatically over the next several years.”

Byrne acknowledged affordable and abundant housing is also part of the equation, and said he would work with local elected officials and real estate professionals “to make sure we have the sort of housing stock we need.”

Byrne said Mobile’s business environment is currently diversified, but in the future, the Chamber may target even more diversification.

“We’re growing in just about every way you can grow, which is what you want, you don’t want to have all your eggs in one basket,” he said. “In just a few years, Mobile will be the fourth largest producer of commercial aircraft in the world. And the opportunity that is going to come with that is wonderful.”

Byrne said Mobile will also benefit from the $2 billion Novelis plant recently announced in Baldwin County, just as Baldwin County often benefits from large developments on this side of the bay.

“I would be surprised, when I sit down with the staff, that we don’t have other big developments we’re chasing out there,” he said. “And some of what we’re chasing fits into what we’re already doing, and some of it may be something completely new for us. Maybe it’s time for us to start going after more corporate headquarters, for example, that would be fun. But you’re not going to get those types of companies here if we don’t offer them and their people a high quality of life. So we have to be as focused on quality of life as we are on economic development.”

The 10-member search committee members included Brent Barkin, Shoe Carnival; Liz Freeman, Long’s Human Resource Services; Terry Harbin, Affordable Homes Gulf Coast LLC; Abe Harper, Harper Technologies LLC; Frank Lott, Heritage Homes; Merceria Ludgood, Mobile County Commission; Harris Morrissette, China Doll Rice and Beans Inc.; Patrick Murphy, Alabama Power Co.; Richard Stimpson, Leavell Investment Management Inc.; and Matt White, White-Spunner Realty Inc.

In a statement, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson called Byrne’s appointment a “slam dunk.”

“Bradley has a proven track record in the areas of education, government, politics, and law,” he said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and relationships to the table, and I can’t think of a more distinguished leader to take on this critical role and help continue moving Mobile forward.”