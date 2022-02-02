What do you get when you take an IPA and strip it of its alcohol, sugar, grains, gluten, calories, carbs and color? You’re probably thinking, “uh, water?” and you’re just about right.

Hop Water, the newest release from Braided River Brewing Co. (420 St. Louis St., Mobile), is exactly what it sounds like: hop-flavored water. The bubbly nonalcoholic drink has the hoppy flavor and aroma of an IPA, but without all the stuff that makes it a beer. Made with the brewery’s house-filtered water and some citrusy hops, Braided River calls it “hydration made for beer lovers” and has the clear refresher now on tap.

“We know a lot of people are trying to drink less or refrain from drinking,” brewer Brogan Hunter said. “And we thought, why don’t we put something on tap so you can still have the social experience of coming out to the taproom, but you don’t necessarily have to have the alcohol and calories of beer?”

The team had started making hop-flavored water for themselves last year — to cut costs on LaCroix — and then released it during Dry January to the public. Hunter said it’s been selling really well, so they’re going to keep making it. Plus, the recipe is easy: just water and hops.

“It’s pretty simple to make because we cut out all the trickiness,” she said. “There’s no grain or anything added. We’re basically doing a steep, like you would steep tea bags in water, with our hops. So, we extract some of the aroma and flavor from the hops.”

For the current Hop Water batch, the brewers used Amarillo hops, the citrusy and fruity hops they also use in Braided River’s flagship IPA, Hoppy By Nature. It’s one of their favorite varieties to work with. Once the hops are sufficiently steeped, they are strained out and bubbles are added to the water.

“It gets a little more carbonation than our beer because it has almost no body to it, so we want it extra bubbly,” she said.

Braided River’s stripped-down original Hop Water, which has a spritz-like taste because of the variety of hops the brewers used, is now available in pint glasses in the taproom. Customers can also opt to add a fruit infusion to the drink (which does include sugar). It is the same fruity mixture they add to Braided River’s hard seltzer. The drink also can be taken to-go in cups or sealed in made-to-order crowlers.

“I find the majority of people really enjoy the simple, clean version,” Hunter said. “The brewers like it because it’s something we can drink throughout the day and, of course, our job entails that we love hops. It has just the right amount of hoppy flavor to satisfy that craving for an IPA, but you’re not going to have a hangover or those extra calories.”

Hop waters are actually a booming category of beverages all over the country. The unique drink leverages breweries’ hop-blending know-how to create nonalcoholic sippers that can be surprisingly fruity, earthy or floral, just like the hop varieties that were put into them. Beer drinkers (and former beer drinkers) like them because they deliver that hoppy punch you just can’t get from other flavored, nonalcoholic beverages. Some of the most popular national hop water brands include Lagunitas’ Hoppy Refresher (available in bottles at Rouses), HOP WTR (online only) and H20ps (available in bottles at The Fresh Market).

Hunter said alternative beverages are in high demand in the taproom, not only during Dry January, and the brewers are happy to accommodate that.

“We started with doing all beer and we expanded recently into doing more gluten-free options, cider and hard seltzer,” Hunter said. Braided River also sells Boylan craft sodas and lemonade as nonalcoholic options in the taproom.

“Obviously, we love beer. But we don’t expect everyone to feel that way, and we want the brewery to be a place where the whole group can meet up. We want there to be an option for everyone.”