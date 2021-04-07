Brandt Snedeker, brother of Fairhope Municipal Court Judge Haymes Snedeker, has often said how much he would like to win a green jacket as the Masters’ champion. He has finished in the Top 10 in the Masters three times, including tied for third in 2008. The Vanderbilt grad, who lives in Nashville, has nine PGA Tour victories to his credit, including the 2012 Tour Championship, the 2015 Pebble Beach National Pro-Am and the 2018 Wyndham Championship, when he shot a 59 in the first round. He has played on two Ryder Cup teams and a Presidents Cup team. Contacted by Lagniappe, Snedeker agreed to a Q&A session concerning the Masters:

Q: What is your favorite memory of playing in the Masters?

A: I went birdie, birdie, birdie on Amen Corner in my first Masters as an amateur. I was playing with Fred Couples and David Toms. It was such a cool memory. It’s obviously been downhill since then!

Q: Everyone sees the azaleas, dogwoods and overall beauty of Augusta National on TV coverage, but what is the most difficult aspect of playing the course?

A: The undulation on the golf course is incredible. TV does not do it justice. You are always hitting off an uneven lie and either hitting uphill or downhill. I can’t think of a flat shot on the course.

Q: What is your favorite hole at Augusta National?

A: It changes a lot, but I love the second hole (Pink Dogwood, Par 5, 575 yards). The second shot is straight downhill and you can see so many other holes and spectators from on top of the hill. It’s just a really cool view from up there.

Q: How would you describe Amen Corner?

A: It’s remarkably simple on Wednesday and then becomes profoundly difficult the rest of the week! They just demand very precise shots and a little luck to get through it, but the tournament always seems to hinge on these holes.

Q: What is the best putt you’ve ever made at the Masters?

A: It was actually a chip from the top right of the par-3 sixth green to a back-left pin. I couldn’t putt it and keep it within 30 feet, so I decided to chip it and try to spin it up the hill and kill it. Luckily, I pulled it off and rammed it into the back of the hole and made a great two.

Q: What do you like most about the Masters?

A: The Wednesday Par-3 Contest is unlike any other day we have in professional golf. To be able to spend that day with your family and bring your kids to work is such a cool moment. It’s the one day a year where our kids can come inside the ropes and see what we do for a living. Also, it’s a great distraction from the stress of trying to get ready to play the Masters.