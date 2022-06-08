Bishop State Community College in downtown Mobile has undergone yet another change in leadership.

On Friday, June 3, Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker announced the appointment of Charles Jones as acting president of Bishop State Community College effective immediately.

The abrupt announcement pushed out interim president, Dr. Lawrence Brandyburg, who served in that capacity since July 2021. The change came just days before a permanent president was expected to be announced.

The ACCS had initiated a 30-day search window for the Bishop State president on May 9, which was to conclude on June 8. In the two-year system’s new release, it stated a permanent president would be named “immediately after.”

The Bishop State president’s position has been turbulent since the passing of former president James Lowe, Jr. in February 2015. Dr. Ullysses McBride was appointed as an interim in March 2015 and was replaced a few months later by Dr. Valerie Richardson in August 2015. Richardson went on to secure a presidential appointment in October 2015.

In February 2016, the ACCS selected Dr. Reginald Sykes as acting president. He received a full-time appointment to the position more than a year later in July 2017. After a full four years on the job. Sykes announced his retirement during an ACCS board meeting last year, in July 2021. Brandyburg was appointed as interim in his stead.

A bipartisan coalition of state legislators has sent a joint letter calling on Gov. Kay Ivey to launch an investigation into the ACCS’ excessive administrative changes.

Those legislators held a press conference Monday to air their grievances about the handling of the local historically Black college.

“The recent termination of interim president Dr. Lawrence Brandyburg is another change that has been detrimental to the college’s image and morale of its employees and has caused us to question the changes in leadership,” the letter states.

The note mentions the success the college enjoyed during Brandyburg’s short tenure and how the constant leadership changes hurt the sense of stability at the college, which is vital for businesses and industries looking to form partnerships for workforce development.

“There is an obvious problem causing the constant changes in leadership,” the letter continues. “Therefore we strongly call for an investigation into the changes. We further request a meeting with the ACCS Board of Trustees in Mobile on the campus of Bishop State.”

The letter is signed by Sen. Vivian Figures, Sen. Jack Williams, Sen. David Sessions, Rep. Napoleon Bracy, Rep. Victor Gaston, Rep. Margie Wilcox, Rep. Adline Clarke, Rep. Sam Jones, Rep. Chris Pringle and Rep. Barbara Drummond.

According to Brandyburg’s brother, Mobile attorney James Brandyburg, the leadership change was retaliation.

“This has everything to do with Dr. Brandyburg’s refusal to appoint Special Assistant to the President, Mr. Frazier Payne to the position of Executive Vice President on March 28, 2022,” the attorney stated in an email. “This refusal was based solely on the fact that Mr. Payne did not meet the minimum qualifications required for that position, since he only had a BA degree without any community college experience. Mr. Payne was appointed the next week as Special Assistant to the Chancellor at a rate of $143,000 annually, but remained on the Bishop State campus.”

The attorney said he is currently exploring whether the termination is appealable.