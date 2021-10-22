The Mobile County Public School System is breaking ties with Ladd-Peebles Stadium after fallout from the Oct. 15 shooting at a high school football game which left five injured. The incident has led to a swirl of finger pointing between the school system and the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Board.

MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill announced on Friday that the county school system would not be hosting any more football games — including post-season games — or graduation ceremonies at the stadium.

“Mobile County Public Schools has for many years contracted with Ladd-Peebles Stadium to rent and provide security during football games,” Threadgill said in a statement. “We have gone above and beyond the services that Ladd provides and bills us for by purchasing metal detectors and hiring an additional security firm. We are investigating all of the details of last week’s shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium and are willing to make whatever changes are necessary to improve our security plans. The first big change we are making is that we will no longer play football at Ladd, nor hold our graduation ceremonies there.”

Vigor, which has won the Class 4A, Region 1 crown and thus will have a home game in the first round, will be affected by the change as Ladd is its home venue. Teams that finish first and second in their respective regions earn first-round home games. The teams other than Vigor that use Ladd-Peebles as their home field include Williamson, LeFlore, Murphy and Davidson. Williamson could earn a first-round game from that group. The others will not earn playoff berths this season.

Plans for new stadiums for Murphy, WIlliamson, Vigor and LeFlore were announced earlier this year.

As a result of the changes, yesterday’s (Thursday, Oct. 21) Faith Academy-B.C. Rain game was played at Theodore High School’s field. This is the third change for the game this season. Also, the Friday, Oct. 22 game between LeFlore and St. Paul’s, originally set for Ladd-Peebles, will now be played at St. Paul’s.

Next week, the Baldwin County vs. LeFlore game, originally set for Ladd-Peebles, will now be played at Blount on Thursday, Oct. 27, while the Murphy vs. Fairhope game, originally planned for Ladd-Peebles, will now be played at Fairhope, also on Thursday.