Senior Bowl Leadership is expanding the role of the Azalea Trail Maids in its 2022 game-day festivities.

A spokesperson for the group told Lagniappe late Wednesday night the Trail Maids will appear on the field on game day in their iconic dresses and will be introduced.

Initial reports from Mobile County Commissioner Randall Dueitt indicated the Trail Maids had not been invited and Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy was “snubbing” the 50-member group of high school senior girls due to their “antebellum style” which he reportedly claimed could be offensive to a nationwide audience.

Nagy has not responded to questions from Lagniappe. The Azalea Trail Maids believe their dresses represent the azalea flowers in Mobile. The Senior Bowl did not feature the Trail Maids in 2021, citing COVID protocols.

The fallout over this controversy resulted in the Senior Bowl Leadership issuing an invitation to the Trail Maids Tuesday afternoon to be involved in the Senior Bowl festivities. However, word quickly got out the invitation was in a limited capacity compared to their previous involvement in the game, which has traditionally included being a part of the pre-game and half-time show and appearing on the sidelines.

An email allegedly circulating among the Trail Maids organization details plans to have 10 members at the Senior Bowl Welcoming Ceremony next Monday night at the Battle House Hotel and 20 more in running outfits. The girls were set to make a full appearance at the Senior Bowl Parade on Friday, Feb. 4. However, game-day involvement was restricted to a small number of Trail Maids welcoming guests at the gate of Hancock Whitney Stadium.

According to a statement by Commission Dueitt, the Trail Maid leadership accepted the invitation in its limited form. He said he respected their decision to do so and said it was done in a “humble spirit.”

The limited involvement resulted in some criticism online and calls to either boycott the event or contact Senior Bowl Leadership directly, some expressing concern the event leadership invited the group to festivies as a consolation while limiting them from televised exposure during the game itself on Saturday, Feb. 5.

This culminated Wednesday night with the Senior Bowl leadership expanding its involvement of the Trail Maids to game-day. A spokesperson issued the following statement: