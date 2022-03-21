According to emails obtained by Lagniappe, final decisions have been made on what Mobile County Public School System’s new “modified period” schedule will look like when high school students return to class for the 2022-2023 school year.

The schedule was released by MCPSS Academic Coordinator Helen Miles to staff members and shows the schedule being an A/B alternating day schedule. According to her email, the structure will accommodate all 12 schools with students in Career Technical Centers and each student will be awarded the same amount of credits each year.

“In addition, the schedule decreases the number of minutes in a course, allows students to attend core courses all year on a rotating schedule, permits students to attend enrichment, intervention, and special topics on alternating days without interfering with core classes,” Miles stated.

Miles said the scheduling process will begin shortly and counselors and principals will be contacted within the week.

