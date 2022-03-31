After nearly a six-month manhunt, the Mobile Police Department reported 19-year-old Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon was arrested in Florida this morning.

Belfon is accused of bringing a handgun into Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex during a Vigor-Williamson game on Oct. 15, 2021, and shooting at a rival “gang,” injuring five, according to preliminary testimony by investigators.

MPD Cpl. Katrina Frazier notified the media Thursday morning authorities located Belfon and took him into custody. He was on MPD’s most wanted list and was last known to have been in Troy. Two others have been arrested in connection with the shooting — 19-year-old Jai Scott and a juvenile.

The outburst of violence was the second high school football game shooting at the facility in five years. In August 2019, a 17-year-old opened fire at the close of a Williamson-LeFlore game, injuring nine. The event spurred officials to overhaul security protocols and admission policies.

Finger-pointing after the most recent event drove a wedge between the Ladd-Peebles Board of Directors and the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS), ultimately leading school officials to expedite their decision to leave the facility. The system announced plans earlier last year for new football stadiums for the schools who used Ladd-Peebles.

Security footage from Ladd shows the three individuals leaving the stadium during the fourth quarter of the football game, where they are believed to have retrieved the firearm. Defense attorneys have maintained neither Scott nor the juvenile were aware Belfon would shoot.

During a December court hearing, state prosecutors said the surveillance tape also shows one of the victims, 18-year-old Jakobe Morgan, at the top of a ramp near the west concourse of the facility arguing with Scott.

Detectives testified after the two are seen engaging each other, as many as 20 individuals joined Morgan on the ramp and began to run towards Scott and the others. That is when Belfon allegedly pulled his firearm and quickly fired four shots at the group. Authorities said the incident lasted a matter of seconds. The juvenile suspect was in possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting but never brandished it.

Investigators in Troy were able to recover a 9mm handgun from a vehicle believed to be the weapon used in the incident. Troy University wide receiver Reggie Todd has been accused of aiding Belfon while on the lam and was suspended from play through the end of the Trojans’ season.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.